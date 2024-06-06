Hunter Biden trial: Widow of Hunter's late brother testifies to using crack with Hunter, throwing away his gun

Day four of the Hunter Biden trial focused primarily on the testimony of yet another of Biden's former lovers. This time, Hallie Biden, the widow of Biden's late brother Beau, took the stand, claiming to have used crack with Hunter Biden and to have thrown away the gun he had allegedly purchased illegally.

Hallie Biden and Hunter's infamous laptop

Hallie has already made an appearance of sorts at the trial as attorneys and at least one witness have already mentioned drug-related text messages she exchanged with Hunter Biden. In October 2018, around the time Biden purchased the gun in question, Biden wrote to Hallie that he was smoking crack and sleeping on a car. Another message during that timeframe referenced meeting up with a drug dealer named "Mookie," as Blaze News previously reported.

Those messages were allegedly found on the infamous laptop Hunter abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware several years ago. Earlier this week, special agent Erika Jensen testified that the FBI did authenticate the laptop as previously belonging to Hunter Biden by cross-referencing data from an iCloud account obtained from Apple by subpoena. Prosecutors also have a receipt from the computer repair shop that was sent to a known Biden email account.

Hallie's testimony

On Thursday, Hallie, who has been given immunity, took the stand for the prosecution and discussed her rather complicated history with Hunter Biden. While she described him as her "brother-in-law," she also admitted that the two engaged in a "gradual" romantic relationship after her husband, Beau Biden, died in 2015. That relationship continued on and off for years, she indicated.

Hallie claimed she first learned Biden had been abusing drugs when she found an unfamiliar substance while the two were dating. She admitted she had to "Google" it because she didn't know what it was. Biden later informed her it was crack, she said.

'Its hard to believe anyone is that stupid.'

After that, she regularly witnessed Biden use drugs and even began using crack as well, she said, after Biden introduced her to it. On occasion, she found him using crack rocks the size of a "ping pong ball," CNN reported.

"It was a terrible experience that I went through, and I’m embarrassed and ashamed, and I regret that period of my life," she said.

Hallie claimed she stopped using in August 2018, though Biden's drug use continued, as did their rocky relationship.

On October 12, 2018, Biden purchased a Colt revolver from StarQuest Shooters in Wilmington, Delaware. Before the sale could be finalized, though, Biden had to fill out an ATF form that includes questions about illegal drug use since federal law forbids drug addicts from purchasing firearms. On the form, Biden allegedly marked that he was not a drug addict.

Fewer than two weeks later, on October 23, 2018, Hallie found the revolver and some ammunition in Biden's truck. On the stand, she recalled feeling fear and concern that he might try to harm himself or that her children might find the gun and ammo.

"I panicked, and I wanted to get rid of them," she said.

She apparently placed the items in a bag Biden previously used to carry drugs — and that later tested positive for cocaine — and drove over to a neighborhood grocery store. There, she tossed the bag into one of the garbage bins. "I realize it was a stupid idea now, but I was panicking," she said.

Hallie also admitted under oath that she did not personally witness Biden use drugs during the approximately 12 days in October 2018 when he possessed the gun.

She then told Biden what she had done, and he directed her to go back to the store immediately and retrieve it. "The f***ing FBI, Hallie, its hard to believe anyone is that stupid," Biden allegedly texted her that day.

Surveillance footage from the store, which was played in court, showed Hallie desperately searching all the bins multiple times, to no avail. She later sought the help of a store employee and eventually filed a police report. Biden eventually drove to the store and participated in the investigation into the matter.

On cross, defense attorney Abbe Lowell attempted to cast doubt on Hallie's memory, asking her to recall minute details from that day. "On that morning, you’re not certain when you went to the car? ... You’re not certain when you saw him?" he asked. She answered both questions in the negative.

Hallie also admitted under oath that she did not personally witness Biden use drugs during the 11 or so days in October 2018 when he possessed the gun. She also could not confirm whether any of his drug-related messages from that time period reflected actual drug use or meaningless blather.

In November 2018, just weeks after the grocery store incident, Biden allegedly texted Hallie: "Im a drunk." Then, four seconds later, he added: "An addict." Thus far, the texts mentioned in court suggest Biden was actively using drugs until at least late September 2018 and then again in November 2018.

Anything else?

The gun was eventually retrieved by Delaware Trooper Millard Greer. Greer and Trooper Joshua Marley, who also investigated the missing gun, both testified on Thursday. Defense attorney Lowell pressed them on details of the case, perhaps to cast doubt on their memory as well. Lowell even managed to get Marley to admit he called Biden "the victim" in the missing gun incident involving Hallie.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, Hunter Biden's father, President Joe Biden, was attempting to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. During an interview with ABC's David Muir, President Biden confirmed he would not pardon son Hunter Biden should he be convicted.

Hunter Biden currently faces three federal felony charges related to the gun purchase: making a false statement material to a firearms sale, making a false statement in a firearms transaction record, and illegal possession of a firearm.

While actively using drugs, Hunter Biden could not legally purchase or possess a firearm. However, his attorneys have argued that he was not in active drug addiction during the short time he possessed the weapon and therefore didn't lie on the ATF form during the purchase.

Hunter Biden faces tax-related charges in a separate federal case to be heard in L.A. sometime in September.

