Biden barely holds it together during 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

President Joe Biden, 81, continued to show his advanced age while in France for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings during World War II, a stark reminder given that Biden had already been born when the historic operation was conducted.

As has become common during public appearances, Biden walked slowly alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, appeared to be unsure where to go and stand, and was led by first lady Jill Biden away from the ceremony while Macron stayed behind to shake hands with D-Day veterans.

Biden also used his speech to talk about how many Russians have been killed during the recent war in Ukraine.

'You can see the Secret Service agents are clearly uncomfortable.'

But more than just looking awkward when Biden lingered by the motorcade with the door open, it also posed a security risk.

"This is truly bad. The most dangerous time in protection is embarking or disembarking a motorcade. You want to get the protectee in or out ASAP," a source familiar with presidential security told Blaze News. "Most of the time you try to do a covered motorcade. This is called uncovered. You can see the Secret Service agents are clearly uncomfortable."

The latest signs of aging come after an extensive report by the Wall Street Journal detailing how Biden is also slowing down in high-stakes meetings behind closed doors. While the story cited both Republicans and Democrats who have recently met with Biden, the report has been heavily criticized by Democrats, despite the fact that Biden shows his age in public as well.

"In my meetings with President Biden, I have found him to be in command and impressive in wielding influence to make progress on key bipartisan priorities," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said about the story. "But you don’t have to trust me; just look at his legislative results — which is why the GOP are trying so hard to discredit him."

The Journal's story revealed the White House closely kept track of Democrats who were interviewed and pressured them to make sure they only said good things about Biden.

