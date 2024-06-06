Democrats rage over WSJ report that Biden privately shows more signs of mental instability: 'Reeks of a political hit job'

Democrats railed against the Wall Street Journal over a report about President Joe Biden's private mental instability, and they were nailed with backlash on social media.

The article entitled "Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping" was co-written by Annie Linskey.

"Participants in meetings said the 81-year-old president performed poorly at times. The White House said Biden is sharp and his critics are playing partisan politics," she wrote in a summary on social media.

The reported cited both Republicans and Democrats who had interacted with the president in recent months in private.

“Most of those who said Biden performed poorly were Republicans, but some Democrats said that he showed his age in several of the exchanges,” the report said.

'This article's a joke.'

Furious Democrats lambasted the news outlet on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Many of us spent time with @WSJ to share on the record our first-hand experiences with @POTUS, where we see his wisdom, experience, strength and strategic thinking," wrote Democrat Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California.

"Instead, the Journal ignored testimony by Democrats, focused on attacks by Republicans and printed a hit piece," she added.

"This article's a joke. They purposefully left out what I told them," responded Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

"In my meetings with President Biden, I have found him to be in command and impressive in wielding influence to make progress on key bipartisan priorities," he added. "But you don’t have to trust me, just look at his legislative results—which is why the GOP are trying so hard to discredit him."

White House officials tried to produce evidence that the article was biased against Biden.

Senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates reposted comments from Democrats who said the report had ignored their input because it didn't fit with the criticism against Biden.

"What a surprise - Republicans employing their election year messaging strategy that contradicts their own prior words about @POTUS. Gambling in Casablanca!" wrote White House communications director Ben LaBolt.

Joe Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, also expressed exasperation about the report on his MSNBC show "Morning Joe" on Wednesday morning.

“If you want to talk about international affairs, if you want to talk about how to get bipartisan legislation, Joe Biden is light-years ahead of all of them,” Scarborough claimed. “And the fact that The Wall Street Journal knew these quotes were out there, that editors — I’m not looking at the reporter. People always blame the reporter… I don’t even know what to say. I really don’t even know what to say here.”

Others on the right mocked Democrats for trying to undermine the article.

"If I were the President running for reelection, I would simply stop being *secretly* inexhaustible and sharp as a tack and do it in public at speeches and campaign events," joked Fox News contributor M.K. Hammer.

Biden is 81 years old and would be 86 years old by the end of a second term if he wins the presidency again in November.

