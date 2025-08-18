Trump points out iconic image from Butler assassination attempt to European leaders

European leaders meeting at the White House to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war were directed by the president to appreciate a painting of an iconic image from the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump was standing with the leaders in the White House Monday when he took a moment to direct their attention to the painting hanging in the Entrance Hall. The painting is based on the Associated Press painting depicting the president pumping his fist in defiance after the shooting.

'We have a very good chance of getting there. We didn't get there, but we have a good shot of getting there.'

“That was not a good day," Trump said. "That was not a great day."

Standing next to Trump was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron. Around them stood Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Video of the exchange was posted on social media, where it was widely circulated.

"To be honest, we all would like to see a ceasefire," Merz said to reporters. "I can't imagine that the next meeting would took place [sic] without a ceasefire."

Trump said a peace deal was "very attainable" after meeting with the European leaders. They are reportedly working to have a summit with Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin next.

President Trump concluded a summit with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday without a deal on peace in Ukraine.

"There are just a very few that are left," Trump said at the time. "Some are not that significant. One is probably the most significant. But we have a very good chance of getting there. We didn't get there, but we have a good shot of getting there."

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump went on to suggest that there might be another meeting with Putin, perhaps in Russia.

The Butler painting replaced a portrait of former President Barack Obama.