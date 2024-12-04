Charles Payne shares emotional story about brother's struggles with drug addiction, slams Biden for pardoning Hunter

In response to the news about the pardon of Hunter Biden, whose previous drug habits are well documented, longtime Fox Business host Charles Payne opened up on air about about his brother's struggles with crack addiction, calling it a "scourge" that has devastated his family.

Earlier this week, Payne appeared on "America's Newsroom" with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino to discuss President Joe Biden issuing son Hunter a wide-reaching pardon after promising for a year not to do so. Payne claimed that Hunter was benefiting from a "double standard" not afforded to other Americans with loved ones who have a drug problem.

"Stop telling me about this fatherly love for someone who's addicted to drugs," Payne said, referring to President Biden, "because we all have family love for drug addicts in our families, and none of them are getting this kind of treatment."

'It's a scourge. He can't shake it.'

It turns out Payne and his family are no exceptions. Payne, whose voice at times quaked with emotion, then shared how crack has destroyed his brother, the man Payne called "the smartest" member of his family and a "great person in his heart" who "could have been a great American."

Payne claimed that his brother, whom he did not name, was among the first crack addicts in America and that he is currently behind bars, presumably serving out a sentence related to his addiction. As tough as it must be to have a loved one locked up, Payne admitted, "I kind of don't want him to come out of jail."

"I know he's captured," Payne explained, but at least "I know he's safe."

Safe and warm are a far cry from his brother's days on the streets, Payne indicated, recounting a time when his brother suddenly showed up at their aunt's house with no shoes on "in the middle of winter."

Payne added that his brother lives "like a kingpin" in the jail since Payne contributes $100 to his brother's commissary account every week. No one else in there "gets a nickel," Payne said.

"That's how bad it is in there."

Payne's brother is scheduled to be released on Friday, and Payne is already preparing himself for the possibility that his brother will likely return to active crack addiction soon afterward.

"It's a scourge. He can't shake it."

Payne also railed against the "elitism" and the "entitlement gone amok" in the Democratic Party, as evidenced by the Hunter pardon. "If this was Donald Trump and anyone in his family, there would be people in the streets screaming," he said.

Video of Payne's remarks can be seen here.

After the clip went viral on social media, Payne expressed gratitude for the outpouring of sympathy and encouragement he received in response.

"I want to thank everyone who reached out with such beautiful, heartfelt replies and messages. I believe in the power of prayer. Thank you so much," he said.

