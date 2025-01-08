Charlie Kirk tells Glenn Beck what he and Donald Trump Jr. found in potential US territory Greenland

Within hours of President-elect Donald Trump stating Monday, "I am hearing that the people of Greenland are 'MAGA,'" Donald Trump Jr. and Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk touched down in Nuuk, the capital of the autonomous Danish territory.

In an exclusive interview Wednesday, Kirk told Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck about the perception-changing experience that he and Donald Trump Jr. had in Greenland, then made an argument for why the island's purchase "would exponentially benefit the United States of America."

"I think the deal could be brokered," concluded Kirk. "Only President Trump could do it."

Trump appears unwilling to prioritize the sensitivities of foreign nationals over the security and prosperity of the United States.

'The United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.'

Since his landslide victory in November, Trump has, for instance, pressured Canada to remedy its trade deficit with the U.S., increase military spending, and reinforce its southern border — all while joking about transforming the northern nation into the 51st state. Already, Trump has secured concessions and promises from Ottawa.

Similarly unwilling to tolerate guff from Panama, Trump has made clear that his White House would never permit the southern nation's American-made canal to "fall into the wrong hands," meaning the Chinese communist regime, which presently controls ports at both ends of the canal.

Greenland appears to be yet another geographic preoccupation for the president-elect, who has repeatedly suggested that the 836,330 square-mile island — home to fewer than 60,000 people, a wealth of underutilized natural resources, and the northernmost installation of the U.S military — is an important piece of real estate, especially where American national security is concerned.

When announcing former U.S. Ambassador to Sweden Ken Howery as his pick for ambassador to Denmark on Dec. 22, Trump, who discussed the possibility of acquiring Greenland during his first term, made his continued interest known, stating, "For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity."

Beck noted that Trump's remarks about Canada could be characterized as a mix of trolling and negotiation but that his interest in raising the red, white, and blue over Greenland is genuine and reflects a "president looking to the future."

After spending time this week with Donald Trump Jr. and the people of Greenland, Kirk appeared convinced that the island was a worthy investment even of the trillion-dollar figure Beck floated.

"What does it have to offer? First of all, striking beauty," Kirk told Beck. "I mean, you would love it. ... The pictures don't do it justice. I'm talking about untouched, serene beauty. That's number one. Number two: incredible natural resources that the current Danish government who controls Greenland does not allow locals to exploit or use or take advantage of. I'm talking about resources we might not even be aware of."

'We might have lots of nonstop flights from New York and Chicago to Nuuk.'

A U.S. Geological Survey estimate indicated there could be 17.5 billion undiscovered barrels of oil and 148 trillion cubic feet of natural gas off the island.

Kirk's third justification for buying Greenland was its rare earth minerals, many of which are regarded as critical to American security and the economy, although he also emphasized the island's geostrategic value.

Scott Stephenson, a professor of policy analysis at Pardee RAND Graduate School, highlighted in 2019 that control over the island might be worthwhile because of its "central location between the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, along several shipping routes that are becoming increasingly accessible as sea ice melts, as well as [the] numerous transcontinental flight paths that rely on Greenlandic airspace."

"Control of Greenland could also make sense strategically for the United States in light of Russia's Arctic military buildup and China's recent attempts to purchase a naval base and build airports on the island," continued Stephenson. "Taking over responsibility for Greenland's foreign affairs from Denmark would grant veto power to the United States in security matters, enabling the United States to counter the spread of Chinese influence on the island."

"I think this is the best investment America could make in my lifetime," said Beck.

Suggesting that there was both an interest among the locals in joining America and a hostility toward Denmark, Kirk stressed that acquiring Greenland is "totally possible, especially with President Trump coming in. This would be such a net benefit for the United States for national security reasons. The Arctic is becoming an increasing hot center with China and Russia."

"One day, we might have lots of nonstop flights from New York and Chicago to Nuuk," said Kirk. "I would love to welcome Greenland into the United States of America."

Blaze News previously reported that a year after U.S. Secretary of State William Seward suggested the annexation of the island was "worthy of serious consideration," the U.S. came close to picking up Greenland and Iceland from Denmark for under $6 million in gold.

Citing previously classified documents, the Associated Press reported in 1991 that the Truman administration volunteered in 1946 to buy Greenland from Denmark for $100 million in gold. At the time, the late Sen. Owen Brewster (R-Maine) called the move a "military necessity."

'I was blown away at the worldwide movement that MAGA has created.'

When asked whether the Danes would be interested this time around, Kirk said, "It's the art of the deal, right? So just kind of thinking out loud here, number one, how much of say do Danes actually have? We pay for all their military defense, basically, through NATO. We're the ones that are keeping, you know, Putin at bay. We're the ones that continue to fund all of these military bases throughout Europe. So maybe it's time that we flex a little bit of that muscle and use some of that leverage of all of these blank checks that we've been writing all throughout Europe."

Donald Trump Jr. and Kirk apparently decided to go on the trip after the president-elect pushed Greenland back into the news.

According to Kirk, Donald Trump Jr., a big outdoorsman, said, '"Why don't I just go do a trip to Greenland and just kind of go get to know the culture and get to see what's ... going on there?' And one thing led to another, and I was invited."

The TPUSA founder indicated that they took "Trump Force One in the middle of the night" and flew to Nuuk, where Kirk was "blown away at the worldwide movement that MAGA has created."

"We were met by hundreds of people — people in MAGA hats on the streets of Nuuk, people that love America, that want to be part of America," said Kirk. "I was blown away at the worldwide movement that MAGA has created."

Some Greenlanders apparently told Kirk and Trump Jr. that Copenhagen discounts their concerns and mistreats them. However, Americans take them seriously and prize the land they love.

"Isn't that the American story? We don't care about where you're from. We care about your potential," Kirk told Beck.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!