Child sex abuse suspect killed after shooting deputy serving warrant at Texas home: 'Violent, sick, twisted criminal'

A police officer was injured while serving a warrant against a man accused of child sex abuse when he opened fire on deputies, Texas police said.

The suspect was later found dead after a standoff, but authorities are unsure whether he shot himself or was shot by police.

'The miraculous thing is it missed everything, every vital organ.'

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said three deputies were serving three warrants on Wednesday on a 40-year-old suspect at his home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The man was wanted on charges of sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, and unlawful restraint of someone younger than 17.

As deputies approached the home on Elinor Street, the man fired at them, striking one deputy three times.

The man barricaded himself in the home and began a standoff against law enforcement authorities, including a SWAT team that was called in.

They later found that he died from a gunshot wound.

"We have a Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy who’s been injured because of a violent, sick, twisted criminal, someone who wanted to try and take out some officers today, but thankfully he wasn’t successful," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes.



The deputy was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was released to his home. He was later identified as Deputy Todd Tipton and is said to be in good spirits.

"We don’t know what caliber the weapon is," added Waybourn. "But in the back of the neck and the arm and the back. The miraculous thing is it missed everything, every vital organ."

Neighbors to the deceased man said they had seen police at his home previously.

KDFW-TV published video from the scene on its report on YouTube.

