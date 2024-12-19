China Photos/Getty Images
New York man pleads guilty to running secret police station for communist China above noodle restaurant in Manhattan
December 18, 2024
Communist Chinese police stations are used to harass, threaten, and spy on Chinese nationals.
The Department of Justice said in a press release that a man pleaded guilty to running a secret police station for communist China above a noodle restaurant in New York City.
The secret police stations have been reported to be hidden across the world in order to further the aims of the communist government of China. Their agents harass, threaten, and spy on "wanted" Chinese nationals residing in the U.S. and identified as a threat to China.
'A human rights organization report found that there were likely as many as 100 secret police stations operated by the Chinese Community Part across the world.'
60-year-old Chen Jinping of New York City was arrested in April 2023 and accused of running a "clandestine police station" on U.S. soil, according to the DOJ. The secret police station "occupied an entire floor in an office building in Manhattan’s Chinatown" and was shut down in the fall of 2022.
“The Department of Justice will continue to pursue anyone who attempts to aid the PRC’s efforts to extend their repressive reach into the United States," read a statement from Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen.
“These blatant violations will not be tolerated on U.S. soil. The FBI remains committed to preserving the rights and freedoms of all people in our country and will defend against transnational repression at every front," said the FBI's National Security Branch Executive Assistant Director Robert Wells.
Chen faces five years in prison for the charge of conspiring to act as an illegal agent of the government of the People’s Republic of China. As part of the plea deal, the government dropped one charge of obstruction of justice.
An accomplice identified as “Harry” Lu Jianwang pleaded not guilty to one charge of obstruction of justice and another of conspiring to act as agents for the Chinese government.
A human rights organization report found that there were likely as many as 100 secret police stations operated by the Chinese Community Party across the world.
Earlier in December, a Chinese citizen was arrested for taking photos of a military base in California with a drone.
