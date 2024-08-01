Chuck Schumer tries to override 'MAGA' Supreme Court's Trump immunity ruling by introducing No Kings Act

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) announced Thursday his plan to introduce new legislation that would undercut the Supreme Court's recent immunity ruling.



The act, if passed, would make clear that Congress has the authority to decide "to whom federal criminal laws may be applied," instead of the Supreme Court, according to the proposed legislation, NBC News reported.

In response to a motion filed by Donald Trump's legal counsel, the Supreme Court ruled last month that the former president is entitled to "absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority." He also has "at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts," the high court found.

As a result of the Supreme Court's ruling, a federal case against Trump that alleged he unlawfully maintained classified documents after his presidency — one of the four cases lodged against Trump — was recently dismissed by United States District Judge Eileen Cannon, who determined that special counsel Jack Smith's "appointment and funding" were "unlawful."

The judge's decision to toss the case sparked outrage from Trump's Democratic opponents.

In the days following the ruling, Schumer wrote on X, "We were all taught in grade school that there are no kings here in America. But what the MAGA Justices have done is effectively place a crown on Trump's head."

He announced lawmakers were working on a bill to classify Trump's actions listed in the cases as "unofficial acts." As part of the Supreme Court's ruling, it determined that current and former presidents are not entitled to immunity for unofficial acts; however, it did not define what constitutes an official or unofficial act.

On Thursday, one month after the high court's decision, Schumer stated that he plans to propose the No Kings Act to undo the "disastrous immunity ruling" by the "MAGA Supreme Court."

"The Founders were explicit: no man in America shall be a king. But the MAGA Supreme Court threw out centuries of precedent and anointed Trump and subsequent presidents as kings above the law. That's why I'm introducing the No Kings Act to crack down on this dangerous precedent," Schumer wrote in a post on X.

In a separate social media post, he stated, "This bill would reaffirm that the President is not immune to legal accountability and remove the Supreme Court's jurisdiction to hear appeals related to presidential immunity."

