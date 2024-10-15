Security video shows family dog chasing away alleged home intruder while 6-year-old girl sits in living room

A startling security video captured the moment a man who had allegedly broken into a home was chased away by the family's dog.

The incident unfolded at a home in Cincinnati, according to a report from WXIX-TV.

'I think she saved us. Especially my kids — protected them.'

The video shows the man entering the living room from a basement with the 6-year-old girl sitting on a couch. The family's dog chases him out the front door into the street.

Reagan Gray provided footage of the incident to WXIX for the outlet's news video report.

"I found my daughter on my couch, and I said, 'Are you okay?'" Gray said.

She said her daughter responded, "He didn't hurt me."

Gray said she ran outside and saw the man simply walking away.

Video from earlier in the day showed the man walk into the home at about 9 a.m. and head straight to the basement. That's where he was confronted by the family dog.

Gray says the dog is a Great Pyrenees named Pandora and is about a year and a half old.

"I think she saved us," said Gray. "Especially my kids — protected them."

Court documents also state that the man kicked the dog, and Gray said she heard Pandora yelp loudly during the incident.

Police arrested a suspect and charged him with burglary. Gray said the footage from all of her cameras helped police identify the man, who police believe trespassed into another home later that day about seven miles away.

"Beyond grateful," said Gray about her dog. "She got lots of treats that day."

