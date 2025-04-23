City councilman at public meeting dares foes to 'make me step down' after drunk driving charge: 'l love a good f**king fight'

A Highland Park, Michigan, city councilman threw down in a big way during a public meeting Tuesday night, issuing four-letter words during a two-minute rant and daring his foes to "make me step down" following a drunk driving charge against him earlier this month.

Khursheed Ash-Shafii was arrested April 7 after refusing to take a breathalyzer test at the scene of a crash he was involved in, WJBK-TV reported, adding that officers suspected he had been drunk while driving.

'I don't give two s**ts if a person likes me or doesn't like me.'

When police arrived, Ash-Shafii told officers he didn't have vehicle insurance or registration, the station said, adding that bodycam video shows officers telling Ash-Shafii that if he refuses to take the breathalyzer test, a $200 civil infraction will result.

A police report notes that officers smelled alcohol before finding an open bottle of liquor in Ash-Shafii's vehicle, WJBK said, and that he became aggressive toward police while being taken to a hospital. He later complied with officer's orders and was taken to the Highland Park jail.

Ash-Shafii faces four charges: resisting an officer, obstructing police, operating while under the influence of alcohol, and driving with a suspended license, the station said.

During Tuesday's council meeting, a resident criticized Ash-Shafii over an interview in which he defended calling police officers "white Nazis" during an incident separate from his drunk driving arrest.

"I feel as what Khursheed did was very impolite and rude, and I think he needs to apologize and step down," the resident said, according to WXYZ-TV.

When it was Ash-Shafii's turn to speak at the council meeting, he went on a rant.

"In case you don't recognize who I am, in case you don't see the rage behind the face that you're looking at here, you want me to move? You want me to step down? Make me step down," he began angrily with a voice that growled at times.

"I'm not here for a popularity contest," he added. "I don't give two s**ts if a person likes me or doesn't like me."

He continued, "Now granted, the news hasn't been pretty. But anybody who can't see this for the setup that it is, is a flipping idiot."

Ash-Shafii added that "anybody who got a problem with me, tough. You want me to move, come move me. I'm sitting right here. And I'm gonna be here until my term is up or until the Lord calls me back, one of the two. So anybody that don't like Khursheed Ash-Shafii, that's just tough titties for you. Deal with it."

He concluded by saying that "you know they didn't do nothing but pour gasoline on an already enraged inferno. Revenge is a dish best served cold, and I love a good f**king fight. So pardon my language, and you all have a good evening."

You can view video reports here and here showing Ash-Shafii's arrest, as well as parts of his city council rant. You can watch his entire rant here.

Highland Park Mayor Glenda McDonald released the following statement to WXYZ:

"I do not condone the behavior demonstrated by Councilman Ash-Shafii. The language he used is unacceptable for any elected official and reflects a lack of professionalism and respect — both for the audience and for fellow members of the Council. There are always more constructive and appropriate ways to express disagreement or convey a point. Regarding his use of the word 'revenge,' I am unclear on who or what he was referring to. However, suggesting or threatening revenge in any context is entirely inappropriate for someone in public office."

In regard to Ash-Shafii's "white Nazis" statement, WXYZ said it was caught on police bodycam video during a March 10 argument with officers at the corner of Oakman Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue.

Police were in the area to ask a bar employee about a child found wandering nearby, WXYZ reported, adding that Ash-Shafii said he got a call to make sure citizens were treated fairly.

Last week, Ash-Shafii defended his "white Nazis" comment to WXYZ and said, "I stand by that statement."

