CNN duped? 'Freed' Syrian prisoner allegedly revealed as Assad's violent henchman: Report

CNN may have been duped, according to a report from Verify-Sy. Last week, the news network aired an emotional rescue video of an alleged Syrian prisoner who claimed he was held captive for months.



The video of the alleged rescue went viral, but now CNN says it is investigating the man's identity.

'He may have given a false identity.'

In the video, chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward entered a former Syrian prison where she stumbled upon one cell that was still locked.

CNN's investigative team was instructed to briefly turn its cameras off while a Syrian rebel guard shot the lock off of the door.

The team found a man hiding underneath a blanket inside the otherwise empty cell.

The individual identified himself as Adel Gharbal from Homs and claimed to be a Syrian prisoner who had been held captive for three months and had not eaten or drunk any water in four days.

Verify-Sy questioned whether CNN fabricated the story, pointing out inconsistencies in the man's appearance and behavior when compared to individuals who have endured long-term confinement and torture.

"The man, hidden under a blanket despite the gunshots used to break his cell lock, claimed he had not seen sunlight for three months. However, his reaction to the light did not match such a claim — he did not flinch or blink even when gazing up at the sky, seemingly overjoyed at his newfound 'freedom,'" Verify-Sy wrote.

"Despite the purported harsh treatment of detainees in secret prisons, Gharbal appeared clean, well-groomed, and physically healthy, with no visible injuries or signs of torture — an incongruous portrayal of someone allegedly held in solitary confinement in the dark for 90 days," the outlet added.

CNN's report did not appear to question any of the inconsistencies.

Ward wrote in a post on X, "In nearly twenty years as a journalist, this was one of the most extraordinary moments I have witnessed."

Verify-Sy claimed that the man's real name is Salama Mohammad Salama, who is known as Abu Hamza, a first lieutenant in Syrian Air Force Intelligence under Bashar al-Assad.

Homs residents told the news outlet that Hamza was "frequently stationed at a checkpoint in the area's western entrance, infamous for its abuses." Hamza was allegedly "involved in theft, extortion, and coercing residents into becoming informants."

The sources further claimed that Hamza was incarcerated "due to a dispute over profit-sharing from extorted funds with a higher-ranking officer."

Verify-Sy stated that Hamza was responsible for the torture, detention, and slaughter of civilians. Residents told the outlet that he is attempting to gather sympathy by claiming he was "forced" into committing the crimes.

Ward stated that CNN had not been in contact with the man since he departed the scene with the Red Crescent. Additionally, she noted that he declined the opportunity to phone his family members immediately following the alleged rescue.

A spokesperson for CNN told TheWrap, "We have subsequently been investigating his background and are aware that he may have given a false identity."

"No one other than the CNN team was aware of our plans to visit the prison building featured in our report that day. The events transpired as they appear in our film," CNN continued. "The decision to release the prisoner featured in our report was taken by the guard — a Syrian rebel."