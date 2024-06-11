Coast Guard stops US-bound boats carrying over 300 attempted illegal aliens

The United States Coast Guard recently intercepted multiple U.S.-bound vessels carrying more than 300 attempted illegal aliens, according to a Monday press release .



The Coast Guard reported that it transferred 109 individuals back to the Bahamas and 196 individuals back to Haiti on Sunday and Monday after the groups attempted to enter the U.S. illegally.

'Don't take to the sea and risk your life just to be sent back.'

The interception, executed as part of Operation Vigilant Sentry, occurred last week after multiple boats were discovered off the U.S. coast.

The USCG reported that the groups were processed to determine their identity, provided with food, water, shelter, and medical attention, and then returned to the countries from which they had departed.

"The crews of Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans and Cutter Richard Etheridge transferred 109 people to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Sunday, following an interdiction near Anguilla Cay, Bahamas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (CBP-AMO) aircrews notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant venture near Anguilla Cay and crews diverted to interdict them," the Coast Guard's press release read.

"The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Thetis repatriated 196 people to Haiti, Monday, following two migrant voyage interdictions on June 5 and June 6. A CBP-AMO aircrew notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders, Wednesday, of a migrant venture north of Cap-Haitien, Haiti. Another CBP-AMO aircrew notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders, Thursday, of a migrant venture north of Île de la Tortue, Haiti. Crews diverted to interdict both vessels," the press release continued.

Lt. Nick Fujimoto, Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer, stated that recent migration attempts were "unlawful and extremely dangerous."

"The OVS maritime border security mission is often equal parts law enforcement and humanitarian response, especially as we enter hurricane season and marine weather becomes more severe and unpredictable," Fujimoto added. "The Coast Guard urges any potential migrants considering the journey: Don't take to the sea and risk your life just to be sent back."

Fujimoto encouraged individuals to "use the safe, orderly and lawful pathways available."

Earlier this year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) dispatched additional state personnel to address a possible increase in illegal maritime migration attempts.

"For quite some time, the State of Florida has been dedicating significant resources to combat illegal vessels coming to Florida from countries such as Haiti," DeSantis announced in March. "No state has done more to supplement the (under-resourced) U.S. Coast Guard's interdiction efforts; we cannot have illegal aliens coming to Florida."