Colorado school district requires kids to suffer LGBT propaganda against parents' wishes

A Colorado school district recently updated its "LGBTQ+ tool kit," revealing what additional steps educators and staff are taking to indoctrinate those young Americans within its reach, particularly on the topics of sexuality and gender.

The document, which appears on various DPS school sites and was recently detailed in a Daily Caller report, indicates that students in Denver Public Schools will be unable to avoid LGBT propaganda; that their parents cannot effectively opt them out of content on-theme; and that parental consent will be sidestepped on various issues.



Denver Public Schools' tool kit details the district's various schemes and policies hatched with the stated purpose of supporting its non-straight and gender dysphoric students, staff, and families. The district has over 200 schools and 4,780 teachers, roughly 90,000 students, and 10,177 employees.

'There is no opt-out for LGBTQ+ topics.'



The tool kit notes that "age-appropriate LGBTQ+ topics are considered a part of DPS's commitment to equity and inclusion, just as all other topics related to equity and inclusion (for example, immigration, racism, ableism, etc.)."



State Democrats passed legislation in 2019 requiring the inclusion of content about the accomplishments of non-straight people in Colorado's Social Studies Standards and curriculum. The DPS' kit intimated, however, that the district need not stop at inserting LGBT content into history, civics, and social studies classes; that it could go further and push such propaganda "in all areas."

While parents can still opt their children out of sex-ed specific classes — which, per policy, refrain from discussing an abstinence-only approach to avoiding disease and pregnancy — the DPS indicated in its tool kit that such withdrawal would not spare students from "all discussions of gender, family, and/or sexual diversity at school."

"There is no opt-out for LGBTQ+ topics," stated the tool kit, which the Daily Caller reported was updated in July.



Although the district appears keen to tailor curricula and policy to a minority of non-straight community members, its tool kit noted, "DPS cannot tailor individual lessons, content, or classrooms because a family, student, or staff may have different values."

Having previously noted that LGBT propaganda falls under the umbrella of "equity and inclusion," the tool kit makes expressly clear; "Parent permission is not required to teach about topics of equity and inclusion."

DPS appears keen to sidestep parents in other ways as well.

In the case of children who are confused about their sexuality and "gender identity," the tool kit stresses: "Do not out the student to anyone."

"Do not share information about a student's transition without their express, documented consent," adds the tool kit.

Extra to helping students conceal their confusion, DPS will gladly use a "student's self-asserted name and/or pronouns at school" without parental/guardian notification or permission. The district will also allow students to change their name and pronouns in district record systems without either parental permission or legal documentation.

When confronted with a gender dysphoric student, the tool kit recommends partnering the student with a staff member "supportive of LGBTQ+ topics" to think through a "Gender Support Plan."

The kit suggests further how educators and school staff members are to usurp parental authority and adopt a familial role when it appears parents may not be onboard with promoting a child's confusion:



The educator or administrator should ask whether the student's family is accepting to avoid inadvertently putting the student at risk of more significant harm by discussing it with the student's family. Based on that information, the school and student should determine how to proceed through the collaborative process of figuring out how the school can support the student and balance the student's need to be affirmed at school with the reality that the student does not have that support at home.

The tool kit also details how transvestic students can choose to use the restrooms and locker rooms that best indulge their delusion and that they are allowed to go on overnight trips, alll the while having their real biological sexes kept a secret from other students and their parents.

The Daily Caller indicated that DPS could not be reached for comment.