Concealed-carrying motorcyclist fatally shoots alleged road-rage driver who charged at him with hammer, police say

A concealed-carrying motorcyclist fatally shot an alleged road-rage driver who charged at him with a hammer in Maryland last week, police said.

Anne Arundel County police said the 22-year-old motorcyclist was traveling near Maryland Route 10 and Furnace Branch Road around 8:20 p.m. Thursday when he noticed another vehicle tailgating him and driving erratically, WBAL-TV reported.

Police said the motorcyclist has a Maryland concealed handgun carry permit and that he remained at the scene, WBAL reported.

"I heard a pop. I thought it sounded like gunfire. Ten to 15 minutes later, started having police and everything show up," Hyung Chang — owner of Against Our Odds Vape Shop in Glen Burnie — told WBAL.

Police said 51-year-old Scott David Guhse of Glen Burnie pulled alongside the motorcyclist and shouted at him, and the pair nearly collided, the station reported.

"At a certain point, he was sort of forced off the road, and then stopped," Anne Arundel County police spokesman Justin Mulcahy told the station. "He ultimately had to lay down his bike."

Guhse and the motorcyclist came to a stop on East Furnace Branch Road at Margate Drive where Guhse allegedly charged toward the motorcyclist with a hammer, police told WBAL.

The motorcyclist told police he drew his handgun and shot Guhse, the station said, adding that fire officials said Guhse died at the scene.

Police said the motorcyclist has a Maryland concealed handgun carry permit and that he remained at the scene, WBAL reported.

Mulcahy told the station officials are trying to piece things together; police told WBAL that the incident is being investigated as an assault and homicide.

Those with information should call police at 410-222-4731, or the Anne Arundel County police tip line at 410-222-4700, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP, the station said.

"It's unfortunate," vape shop owner Chang told the station, adding that at least once a month along the road he sees "people popping off, screaming at each other. People have to learn to tone things down a little bit and not take things so personal."

- YouTube youtu.be

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!