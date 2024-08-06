Worker at famous haunted house from 'The Conjuring' says he was fired based on theft accusations from ghost to current owner

A former worker at a famous haunted house said that he was fired because a ghost told the current owner that the worker had been stealing from the business.

The home that inspired "The Conjuring" is a 3,100 square foot farmhouse in Burrillville, Rhode Island, that was built in about 1736. The owners have opened it for visitors curious about its history and alleged hauntings.

Brian Dansereau claims that he was fired because of accusations made by a ghost.



Dansereau says he was fired abruptly in July and was told by the owner named Jacqueline Nuñez that the spirit of John Arnold, the owner of the home in the 1800s, told her Danserau had stolen money from the business.

The ghost even knew how much Dansereau allegedly stole: $3,000.

Dansereau denies the accusation. He showed texts between himself and the owner to WPRI-TV.

“She said, ‘John Arnold told me you’ve been stealing money out of the cash box for the past two months,'” Dansereau recalled.

“I literally stopped and I had to correct her like, ‘John Arnold, one of the original owners?'” he added.

Nuñez, who says she is a medium, confirmed in a statement that the allegations from the dead owner had led to the dismissal of Dansereau.

She added that Arnold had also told her about “other matters that are untoward from previous staff and even mischievous guests," according to WPRI.

“It does not matter whether you believe in the paranormal or not,” she added. “I and every person is entitled to experiences that bring understanding and meaning to our lives, including being informed or warned about wicked actors and actions. As far as Brian goes my experience with him devolved quickly, culminating in his at-will employment termination.”



The 2013 movie was a hit at the box office and inspired a sequel.



Here's the news video report from WPRI-TV.

