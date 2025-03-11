Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Video captures construction workers fighting off alleged robber armed with gun
March 10, 2025
One of the workers lost a tooth.
Construction workers fought off an alleged robber who turned out to be armed with a gun, and the interaction was all caught on video.
The incident unfolded on Wednesday at about 4 p.m. as city construction laborers worked at a drainage project along East 25th Street in Houston, Texas, according to KTRK-TV.
'One of the workers was struck so hard by the suspect that he reportedly lost a tooth.'
KTRK obtained video of the incident and spoke to one of the workers. The crew said they grew suspicious when the same vehicle, a 2021 white Chevy Malibu, kept driving by their busy and cramped worksite three times.
Video shows a man dressed in black grab a concrete saw from the site and try to make his way to the vehicle, but the workers pounce on him and tackle him to the ground. At one point he drops the saw and pulls out a gun, which makes one worker grab for the weapon.
Another worker swings a hammer at the suspect, who runs off without the saw and without the gun as well.
One of the workers was struck so hard by the suspect that he reportedly lost a tooth. No shots were fired, and the entire altercation lasted about a minute.
KTRK said that the neighborhood was full of families.
Houston Police said they had made no arrests yet but were on the lookout for the suspects. They have no description available for them.
Video of the altercation can be viewed on KTRK's news video on YouTube.
