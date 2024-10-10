Cops arrest 6 children — ages just 11 to 14 — after 3 armed robberies, 2 crashes on interstate highway

Minneapolis police said they arrested six children — three males ages 11, 12, and 13 years old, and three females ages 12 and 14 years old — Tuesday after three armed robberies and a pair of crashes on Interstate 94, KMSP-TV reported.

The station said police responded around 11:30 a.m. to an armed robbery in the 5100 block of 41st Avenue South and a second armed robbery in the 3400 block of Bloomington Avenue.



Police said shots were fired at the victim from one of the involved vehicles in the second armed robbery, KMSP reported, adding that no one was hit by gunfire.

A third armed robbery took place around 1:30 p.m. near 24th Street and Pleasant Avenue, the station said.

Due to the three robberies' similarities, police said they activated their "crime pattern response protocol," KMSP reported.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies — including Minneapolis, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, and the Minnesota State Patrol — "began flooding the area" to search for the vehicles involved in the robberies, the station said.

Numerous 911 calls came in about vehicles driving recklessly in Minneapolis, KMSP said. Police spotted one of the vehicles and tried to pull over the driver who instead fled, which led to a police pursuit that ended in a crash westbound on I-94 near Cedar Avenue, the station said.

KMSP, citing the release, said the vehicle's occupants fled on foot — but police "quickly apprehended" four individuals.

A second vehicle — which police said was stolen — was nearby and also crashed, police told the station. With that, two occupants from that vehicle fled on foot and were caught, KMSP said.

The station said three other vehicles were involved in the crashes, but none of the occupants in those vehicles were injured.

Police told KMSP the suspects were to be booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

The arrested 12-year-old male had "multiple prior contacts" with Minneapolis police while the others had "no or limited prior contact" with police and were to be "referred to juvenile diversion programs," the station said, citing the release.

KMSP said police were still investigating each child's involvement in the three robberies and if they were involved in any other criminal activity.

"The fact that I see this activity continuing with children so young — despite all our efforts — is incredibly frustrating and highlights the urgent need for action," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said, according to the station. "I am grateful for the immediate response of law enforcement in finding and arresting these juveniles before they could cause more harm to members than of our community or themselves."

Check out this surveillance video showing one suspect cross the interstate — nearly getting hit — before getting arrested.

