Cops pull off 'Christmas miracle' rescue of 14-year-old girl ditched in woods; male, 28, charged with human trafficking

A Louisiana man has been hit with several significant charges — including human trafficking — in relation to accusations that he transported a 14-year-old girl from Tennessee across state lines for sex and then ditched her in the woods during Christmas week, according to authorities.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement that 28-year-old Alexander Materne met a 14-year-old girl from Tennessee through an online video game.

'You can't make this stuff up. It's a Christmas miracle that she was found safe. This thing could've ended badly.'

Detectives said Materne drove to Tennessee to pick up the teen at her home and then brought her to his residence in St. Rose, Louisiana, where the pair allegedly engaged in illicit sexual acts.

Police said the teen revealed that she was underage after the sexual encounter.

Materne then purportedly drove the 14-year-old girl to a secluded, wooded area in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. He allegedly ditched her in the woods with a tent, food, and water.

After dumping the teen, Materne reportedly went to a family Christmas celebration in Jennings, Louisiana — roughly 150 miles away.

The teen was missing for days, but her parents allegedly used online hints to track down Materne in Louisiana.

"The female’s family learned about Materne’s ties to Jennings and contacted them to check for Materne and the female," the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office stated. "Materne was located at a family member's residence in Jennings."

Police in Louisiana crashed the Christmas Day party and interviewed Materne. He allegedly informed detectives that he had ditched the teen in the woods and provided investigators with the location of the missing girl.

Authorities found the missing teen, who was reportedly in good health. She was taken to a hospital to be evaluated and then transported back home to Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Materne was arrested on Christmas Day and charged with aggravated kidnapping of a child, plus felony counts of human trafficking and carnal knowledge.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker praised the parents of the missing girl for launching their own investigation and tracking down the suspected child sex predator.

"They were the key to all of this," Sticker said of the girl's parents. "I'm telling you if they want a job, I'll hire both of these parents as investigators."

Sticker added, "You can't make this stuff up. It's a Christmas miracle that she was found safe. This thing could've ended badly."

