VIDEO: Scott Stapp of Creed calls for unity, reminds Americans the republic is built on biblical principles

A viral video shows Creed lead singer Scott Stapp calling for greater unity among Americans while extolling the biblical basis of the constitutional republic.

Stapp made the comments during a concert on the band's reunion tour.

“Divided is exactly the way they want us to be,” he said, “to keep us distracted from holding them accountable.”

He went on to say that people were programmed to be divided beginning in kindergarten.

“Nearly everything we accuse every other country of doing, we’re doing right here. Your civil rights are being violated every single minute of every single day! And what do we do about it? We focus on what divides us!" he continued.



“We’re keyboard warriors,” said Stapp. “And we go to entertainment and become perfect little citizens and go buy the latest trends. Everything to keep us distracted from what’s happening right in front of our eyes.”



Stapp didn't make mention of any political party during the speech, which garnered a lot of applause and cheering from the audience.

“The only way to make change is to wake up and come together as one. Focus on what we have in common, which is life, freedom, love, happiness. We find our common ground, and we build from there. And as we’re building that common ground, we start keeping the powers that be accountable," he continued.

"We start reminding them of what our Constitution says. We start reminding them of what our Bill of Rights says. We start reminding them that we are a constitutional republic based upon the Bible and the word of God, not a democracy. Go study. Go do your homework.”

One version of the speech garnered more than 3.1 million views.

Stapp became outspoken about his Christian faith after several personal setbacks including a divorce and a problem with addiction.

Historians critical of the biblical founding viewpoint point to comments from some of the founders denying Christianity as a basis for the U.S., especially one from John Adams, a Christian and our second president. Christian theologians and philosophers however, counter that many of the intellectual underpinnings of the Constitution spring directly from Christian thought.

