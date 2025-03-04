Critics lay into Dem senators for killing bill that would keep male cross-dressers out of women's sports

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act is a piece of legislation that passed the U.S. House in a 218-206 vote in January that would have prohibited federally funded school athletic programs from allowing men to participate in programs intended for women or girls, effectively codifying an executive order President Donald Trump issued last month.

Democrats led by Sen. Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) blocked the corresponding bill in the U.S. Senate on Monday, demonstrating both their apparent indifference to opportunistic cross-dressers' brutalization of female athletes and to the supermajority of Americans' desire to see athletes compete in sports teams that conform to their sex.

To overcome a Democratic filibuster of the legislation, 60 votes were needed. Every single Democratic senator voted "no," to the great satisfaction of non-straight activist groups like the so-called Human Rights Campaign, which characterized the vote as a "major victory."

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville (Ala.), who introduced the Senate version of the bill, stated that "it is shameful that Democrats refuse to stand up for women and women's sports. This is far from over, and I will NEVER stop fighting to permanently restore Title IX protections."

'Name and shame them all.'

The Independent Council on Women's Sports stated that "it's shocking that not a single Senate Democrat will vote to keep girls' sports female-only. This is not representative of the people."

Riley Gaines, the All-American swim star who not only had to compete with the transvestite formerly known as William Thomas but found herself sharing a locker room with him, shared a list of the Democratic senators who voted against advancing the bill, noting, "Name and shame them all."

"Specifically, I want to highlight GA Democrat [Sen. Jon Ossoff]. You have a daughter. Have you no shame?" wrote Gaines. "Georgians are watching. I will make it my mission to do what I can to remove you from your senate seat in 2026."

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R) shared a video to X calling Senate Democrats' betrayal of female athletes "mind-blowing."

"On one side, I'm very upset as a father," said Mullin. "On the other side I'm like, 'Hey, good. Keep voting this way. We're going to keep winning elections on the Republican side because you guys are absolutely crazy. You have lost your ever-loving mind to think it's OK for men to participate in women's sports, for men to go into a women's locker room and change, for men to go into a women's bathroom and use the bathroom in front of our daughters."

The White House suggested the Democratic senators responsible for killing the bill were cowards and noted, "Never let them forget it."

"They disgust me," responded conservative commentator Megyn Kelly.

The supermajority of Americans support keeping opportunistic cross-dressing men out of women's sports.

According to a survey conducted last month by the Pew Research Center, 66% of respondents support policies requiring transvestites to compete on teams that match their actual sex. A January New York Times/Ipsos poll found that 79% of Americans — 94% of Republicans, 67% of Democrats, and 64% of Independents or "something else" — said that male transvestites should not compete against women.

While the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act is presently dead in the water, Trump's Jan. 20 executive order titled "Defending women from gender ideology extremism and restoring biological truth to the federal government" and his Feb. 5 executive order titled "Keeping men out of women's sports" have already had an impact, prompting the NCAA, for instance, to revise its policy regarding male transvestites' participation in women's sports.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!