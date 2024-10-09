Homeowner shoots break-in suspect with arrow — and instantly intruder is in no condition to continue caper

A crossbow-wielding Michigan homeowner fired an arrow at a break-in suspect and successfully thwarted the early Tuesday morning caper.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in the 4500 block of Huron Street in Frenchtown Township just after 12:30 a.m. after receiving a report concerning a home invasion in progress, WLNS-TV reported. The municipality is about a half hour southwest of Detroit.

'Well, he definitely got the point not to ever do that again.'

The call to authorities indicated two people broke into the home that was occupied by two residents, the station said.

One of the residents shot one of the intruders with an arrow, after which the other intruder fled, WLNS noted.

The intruder who was shot — a 32-year-old male — was taken to a hospital to remove the arrow and undergo surgery, the station said, adding that he was in police custody while he recovers.

Police arrested the other male intruder — a 41-year-old — shortly after the incident and was being held in the Monroe County Jail, WLNS said.

The station said police won't release the identities of the males until they are arraigned.

The sheriff's office said the incident is not believed to have been a random act and appears to have stemmed from a prior altercation between those involved, WLNS said.

How are observers reacting?

Commenters under the station's Facebook post about the incident seemed happy about the outcome:

"GOOD!!! Stop breaking the law a-hole," one commenter wrote.

"He’ll ya. Get r done," another user declared.

"Sounds like somebody F'd A & found out ...." another commenter noted.

Another group of commenters under WXYZ's Facebook post about the incident expressed similar sentiments:

"FAFO you decided someone else's property was more valuable than your life the moment you crossed the threshold," one commenter stated.

"I love a happy ending," another user wrote.

"Well, he definitely got the point not to ever do that again," another commenter quipped.

