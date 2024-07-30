California dad allegedly finds home invader attacking his 2 children and beats him so badly, he was carried out on a stretcher

A father in northern California is being hailed as a hero for putting an allegedly violent home intruder in the ICU after said attacked the homeowner's children.

Bobby Tucker told KXTV-TV that he found the home intruder at his home in Citrus Heights at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

'I admit I blanked out for a while, probably scared my kids too.'

"He attacked my 14-year-old son from the back. He jumped on him choking him out to the ground. And then he moved on to my 11-year-old," said Tucker.

Tucker, who works as a security guard, said that the man was screaming and growling.

"My mind was completely clear. I wasn't thinking of anything, just getting that guy off my son. I admit I blanked out for a while, probably scared my kids too. Hitting the guy, hitting the guy and I could hear them saying someone call 911," he continued.

Citrus Heights police said they took the man into custody and he will face felony burglary and assault charges.

"He was out cold, unresponsive. Paramedics tried to get him to wake up or respond. He was just out," Tucker added.

Tucker posted two images of the man, one before he entered his home and another as he was being carried out on a stretcher.

The father said that the door was unlocked because his children had just taken out the trash.

"He chose the wrong house to mess with," Tucked added.

He went on to say that homeowners should be prepared to protect themselves and their families from home intruders.

"Definitely get you something inside your home to protect yourself whether it's mace or a firearm, anything to make sure you have something to protect yourself," Tucker continued. "Always keep your doors locked, alarm system, definitely something with a camera on the outside."

He said that he was seeking therapy for the children because their sense of security had been shattered by the harrowing incident.

Police said the father would not face any charges and about the victim only that he was 29 years old.

Surveillance video of the man and Tucker's images were included on KXTV's news video on YouTube.

Citrus Heights is a city of about 86k residents located about 15 miles northeast of Sacramento.

