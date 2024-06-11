Dallas megachurch pastor suddenly steps down after admitting to undisclosed, years-old 'sin': 'I fell short'

Tony Evans, a Dallas megachurch pastor and best-selling author, is stepping away from his ministry leadership role.

On Sunday, the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship senior pastor announced that he is stepping down because he "fell short" of the biblical standards required of him as a pastor a "number of years ago."

"The foundation of our ministry has always been our commitment to the Word of God as the absolute supreme standard of truth to which we are to conform our lives," Evans said in a statement. "When we fall short of that standard due to sin, we are required to repent and restore our relationship with God.

"A number of years ago, I fell short of that standard. I am, therefore, required to apply the same biblical standard of repentance and restoration to myself that I have applied to others," he added. "In light of this, I am stepping away from my pastoral duties and am submitting to a healing and restoration process established by the elders. This will afford me a needed time of spiritual recovery and healing."

Evans did not provide any details about the "sin" he committed, nor did he say when the incident occurred. He said he did not break any laws.



It's not clear what prompted Evans to accept accountability at this time if the undisclosed sin occurred years ago.

While Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship is non-denominational, most Christian churches derive their requirements for the position of "elder" or "pastor" from important biblical passages like 1 Timothy 3:1-7 and Titus 1:6-9.

Those letters limit the role of elder and pastor to mature Christians who are above reproach, do not engage in sexual immorality or adultery, are sober-minded and not drunkards, disciplined, self-controlled, respectable, hospitable, able to teach and lead others, not violent, gentle, not arrogant or quick-tempered, not quarrelsome, not lovers of money, faithful managers of their own households, lovers of good, and Christians who are highly regarded by outsiders.

Evans has served as pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship since he founded the church in 1976. The church now boasts more than 10,000 members.

His ministry has reached millions more people through his syndicated radio program "The Alternative with Tony Evans," his books, and his Bible commentary.

Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship's leaders said they will provide more information to the church about interim pastoral leadership in the coming weeks.

