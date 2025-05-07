High school dance teacher faces felony charge for alleged student sex scandal

A South Carolina teacher is facing a criminal charge for having an alleged sexual relationship with a student, according to police.

Victoria Katherine Montgomery — a 32-year-old woman from Bluffton — was arrested Friday and charged with a felony count of sexual battery with a student who is 18 years of age or older, where there is direct supervisory authority; no aggravated force, according to Beaufort County jail records.

'We are taking this very seriously.'

Despite the student being 18 or older, Montgomery reportedly was charged with a felony because she had “direct supervisory authority” over the alleged victim.

Montgomery reportedly was released from the Beaufort County Detention Center on Saturday morning on a personal recognizance bond.

Montgomery is a dance teacher at Hilton Head Island High School. She is the head of the school's arts department, according to the school's website.

A since-deleted Facebook post from the high school stated that Montgomery began teaching there at the start of the 2021-2022 academic year after relocating from Flint, Michigan.

The Island Packet reported that an individual last Wednesday tipped off principal Steve Schidrich about an alleged teacher sex scandal.

School officials immediately notified the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and placed Montgomery on paid administrative leave after the sexual abuse allegations surfaced.

WCBD-TV obtained the following statement from the Beaufort County School District: "We have become aware of a situation involving a staff member and student at HHIHS. Because this involves both a personnel matter and a law enforcement investigation, we are unable to provide additional details or comment further."

The statement continued, "We recognize that situations like this can raise concern, and we are taking this very seriously. The situation is being addressed accordingly in cooperation with law enforcement."

Lt. Danny Allen of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there is an active investigation into the accusations of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student at the high school.

However, police did not offer any further details about the alleged sexual abuse.

The Daily Mail reported that investigators believe the alleged victim is a student of Montgomery.



District spokesperson Candace Bruder noted that all of Montgomery's classes will be taught by a "certified educator or a substitute teacher, and families of students enrolled in these courses will be notified via email."

Depending on the outcome of the investigation, Montgomery could face disciplinary action or even termination. The South Carolina Department of Education also may revoke her teaching license.

