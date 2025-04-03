Watch: Comedian Danny Polishchuk predicted Trump's tariff strategy months ago: 'He's going to tariff every f**king country'

Stand-up comedian Danny Polishchuk accurately predicted the bulk of President Trump's tariff plan months before it happened.

The president shocked the world on Wednesday when he revealed his "Liberation Day" plans to slap reciprocal tariffs — which he detailed were the combined rates of tariffs and deficits — on dozens of countries across the globe.

Trump's large, now-controversial chart included new penalties on most of America's major trading partners apart from Canada, such as the European Union, United Kingdom, China, Japan, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

Back in January, though, Polishchuk predicted how Trump would apply the sweeping policies to global trading partners and was even able to accurately suggest some of the terminology that would be used in the media.

What were his predictions?

Polishchuk dedicated a segment on his podcast "Low Value Mail" to explain what he thought the president's strategy would be and how he felt the administration had plans to reshape the world's financial system in America's favor.

"He's gonna tariff every f**king country on earth," Polishchuk began. "[Trump] is trying to just totally redo the entire global financial system to benefit America, because the way that it's currently designed was to not benefit America," he continued. "America set it up specifically that way following World War II and wanted to help all these countries rebuild, especially after the Cold War and whatnot. [The policy] was not in the benefit of America. But at the time, America had something like 40-plus percent of the world's GDP, so it made a little more sense to do."

The comedian, who revealed he has a degree in economics, said that the best weapon the United States could deploy would be "tariffing every f**king country on earth."

He added, "If this works — this only applies to the Americans — if you live anywhere but America, it is gonna suck for you. But if you live in America, taxes are going way lower."

"Nobody's ever seen such winning. The winning will be exponential," the comedian went on, channeling his inner Trump.

The comic also stated that the term "Mar-a-Lago Accord" would start popping up in to the news, which referred to policy plans from the administration relating to reforming global trade and economic imbalances.

"You're gonna be hearing this term, the Mar-a-Lago Accord. You're gonna be hearing this. ... He is going to literally rewrite the entire global financial system."

Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States could no longer continue with its "policy of unilateral economic surrender" and pay other countries' deficits. The president blamed military funding, theft of intellectual property, and the manipulation of U.S. currency.

Currency manipulation is exactly what Polishchuk was referring to, which includes foreign investors buying U.S. Treasury securities to sway the American dollar.

As for the Mar-a-Lago Accord, the term was virtually unused back when Polishchuk referred to it in January. Google Trends showed that interest in the term was a flat line until mid-March, when outlets like Investing.com, Bloomberg, and others started to catch on.

Even Chinese outlet the South China Morning Post described the accord in April as one that had the potential to "reshape America’s role in the global economy."

'It's out there for anybody who wants to find it.'

How did he know?

Polishchuk attributed his predictions to a document called "A User’s Guide to Restructuring the Global Trading System" by Stephen Miran.

Miran, Trump's top financial consultant as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, was appointed by the president-elect in November 2024. Miran was a Treasury Department adviser during Trump's first term and previously worked for Hudson Bay Capital, where he published the aforementioned document last November.

"The craziest thing is everybody for the last three months has been speculating, trying to figure out what Trump has been doing. It's been in this paper the whole time," Polishchuk told Blaze News. "It's out there for anybody who wants to find it."

The stand-up comedian said he fully expected the document to be pulled down, but was shocked that even as Trump's tariff plan was being widely discussed in the media, he did not see many outlets citing it.

Polishchuk said he now expects, based on the blueprint, for the Trump administration to start charging "user fees" on U.S. Treasuries to prevent currency manipulation in the coming months.

As for results, Polishchuk said the tariffs already seemed to be working.

For example, Reuters reported on Thursday that General Motors had already planned to increase production in Indiana after Trump added a 25% tariff on auto imports.

