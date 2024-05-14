'Deeply disappointed': Texas school principal publicly abandons her husband after he was charged with child pornography

A school principal in Texas said she cut all ties with her husband after he was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. The principal revealed the details in two emails sent to school employees and parents.

James Stone, 53, who taught at Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas, was arrested on Monday after the authorities discovered thousands of photos of minors in his possession, according to the New York Post.

The authorities said Stone admitted to producing a number of the images, some of which were taken on school property.

'It is also important for me to confirm with you that I, nor any other family member, is implicated in James’ criminal activity.'

Consequently, Stone's wife, Melinda, the principal at Taylor High School, wrote an email to school staffers and parents following her husband's arrest. The two emails were made available to the public by Covering Katy News.

In the first email, addressed to school staff, Melinda confirmed awareness that her husband had been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

“I am sure that many of you are aware of the incident involving my husband, James Stone. James was arrested this morning for possession of pornographic materials,” she wrote.

“His arrest and involvement in this criminal activity was unbeknownst to me or those closest to him.”

“My family and I are deeply disappointed in his actions and thus we do not have any plans to be involved in James’ criminal proceedings as he navigates the next steps,” the email continued.

“It is also important for me to confirm with you that I, nor any other family member, is implicated in James’ criminal activity.”

Melinda noted that "because the incident is still being investigated, law enforcement agencies are unable to provide additional information at this time, but know that the District and I take this incident very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement."

The authorities claimed that the images in Stone's possession were leaked on the "dark web." However, it is not clear how the police were clued in to the existence of the images.

Melinda also sent a separate email to parents, writing: "I believe it is important for our parents to be aware of the information that is being shared with staff concerning this matter."

“I understand that you may have questions or concerns and I am available to speak with parents who wish to do so.”

“As mentioned to staff below, law enforcement are continuing to investigate. I apologize for any disruption this disgraceful incident may have caused,” the email continued.

The school has informed parents that Stone will not return to his teaching post.

He is being held at the Fort Bend County Jail, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Stone will make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

