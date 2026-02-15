'Unprecedented outburst of violence': Violent clash with Antifa group takes a tragic turn in France

In the days following a brutal street beating by Antifa members outside a left-wing event, the incident has taken a tragic turn.

On February 12, a 23-year-old man, identified as Quentin, was involved in a violent clash outside an event connected to the French left-wing party La France Insoumise's MEP Rima Hassan at Sciences Po Lyon, the European Conservative reported.

'To the unfathomable pain of losing a child must not follow the unbearable impunity of the barbarians responsible for this lynching.'

The incident occurred between anti-fascist groups and the right-wing feminist group Némésis, according to the collective's director, Alice Cordier.

The clash began when members of the Némésis group unfurled a banner criticizing "Islamo-fascists," after which they were physically confronted by anti-fascist members.

One 19-year-old woman was reportedly strangled and dragged prior to Quentin's serious beating.

Quentin, who was serving as an informal security detail for Némésis, attempted to protect the female members of the group during the incident. However, he was subsequently ambushed and beaten unconscious as he and a friend were leaving the scene of the incident.

He was later taken to the local hospital in Lyons.

Quentin remained in a coma with a critical brain hemorrhage until Saturday, in a condition his family described as "between life and death."

The European Conservative reported on Saturday that Quentin succumbed to his injuries.

French president Emmanuel Macron declared Quentin "the victim of an unprecedented outburst of violence," adding that he was sending his "thoughts" to his family and loved ones.

"In the Republic, no cause, no ideology will ever justify killing. On the contrary, the very purpose of our institutions is to civilize debates and protect the free expression of arguments. Pursuing, bringing to justice and convicting the perpetrators of this infamy is essential. The hatred that kills has no place among us. I call for calm, restraint and respect," Macron added.

French conservative leader Marine Le Pen also issued a statement upon news of Quentin's death: "After clinging to life, Quentin breathed his last. To his family and loved ones shattered by this terrible ordeal, I send my heartfelt thoughts and my deepest compassion. To the unfathomable pain of losing a child must not follow the unbearable impunity of the barbarians responsible for this lynching. It will be for justice to judge and condemn with the utmost severity this criminal act of unprecedented violence."

