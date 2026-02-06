Antifa, women's clothing, and Church of Satan: Thug who allegedly threatened ICE agents is a proud degenerate

Kyle Wagner, the 37-year-old Antifa thug arrested in Minneapolis on Thursday for allegedly making threats against federal agents, appears to be far more of a degenerate than his criminal complaint suggests.

Wagner has long cosplayed as a leftist guerrilla, distributing gas masks to fellow travelers, accumulating and selling leftist agitprop, and going so far as to permanently ink some propaganda symbols on his body.

'I am all the things they hate about Antifa.'

In recent videos on Instagram where he yammers about the "secret war" that's supposedly underway and seemingly threatens federal agents, Wagner repeatedly flashes his tattoo of the German Iron Front's three arrow symbol.

The three arrows symbol, popular among Antifa and other leftist terrorist groups, has historically signaled socialists' opposition to monarchism, fascism, and national communism; however, the triad of targets appears to vary depending on the leftist group and murderous cause of the day.

Wagner evidently likes to dress up in more than pinko tattoos and anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement apparel.

The self-identified Antifa member — who faces numerous charges, including impeding/retaliating against a federal officer, threatening injury to family, interstate domestic violence, and conspiracy to injure an officer — admitted in a video that he also likes to dress up in women's clothing "all year, all the time."

RELATED: Liberals fall in love with borders, checking IDs while obstructing ICE in Minnesota

Department of Justice

The apparent autogynephile suggested that his transvestism frequently makes women uncomfortable. He used colorful language to condemn those women who "mumble to themselves and have all kinds of things to say behind [his] back."

In a recent interview with the Chicago-based DJUTV, which appears to have been taken down on YouTube, Wagner apparently stated, "I own my weird queer stuff. I am all the things they hate about Antifa."

Antifa, which Democrats have repeatedly claimed does not exist, is an anarcho-communist militant group that has long threatened lives and property throughout the Western world.

President Donald Trump designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization in the wake of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's assassination last year by a radical assassin who allegedly etched Antifa slogans into his bullet casings.

"I'm a union guy that dresses up in women's clothing, and I'm queer, but I'm also a father," continued Wagner.

"I love the Church of Satan's, you know, commandments and stuff. ... I'm a crazy leftist."

In addition to signaling support for the "commandments" of the Church of Satan — an organization that states that its exemplar, Satan, "represents all of the so-called sins, as they all lead to physical, mental, or emotional gratification!" — the transvestite expressed support for Black Lives Matter in its supposed fight against "white supremacists."

According to the federal criminal complaint, Wagner allegedly threatened the men and women of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on multiple occasions, telling his followers to: "cripple them"; "put our hands on them"; "hunt ice"; "disable their vehicles"; "surround them and disarm them"; "fight ice"; "kill or be killed"; "arrest ice"; and "take their f*****g masks off and take their f*****g guns."

In addition to allegedly flooding his social media pages with such inciting rhetoric, the satanic cross-dresser allegedly threatened and doxxed a supporter of ICE, publishing his or her phone number, birthday, and address online.

"This man allegedly doxxed and called for the murder of law enforcement officers, encouraged bloodshed in the streets, and proudly claimed affiliation with the terrorist organization Antifa before going on the run," said Attorney General Pam Bondi. "Today’s arrest illustrates that you cannot run, you cannot hide, and you cannot evade our federal agents: If you come for law enforcement, the Trump administration will come for you."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!