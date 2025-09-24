Democrats falsely claim Antifa does not exist after movement gets terrorist designation

Democrats are working overtime to claim Antifa is not a real group after the Trump administration designated the loose, far-left network as a terrorist organization due to its connection with violent attacks and riots in cities across the United States.

"The Order directs the Federal government to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle all illegal operations conducted by Antifa or any person claiming to act on behalf of Antifa. It also calls for investigating, disrupting, and dismantling the funding sources behind such operations," the White House explained as the purpose for the order.

The order cites the movement's desire and actions designed to overthrow the U.S. government as justification for the designation.

Antifa's decentralized structure is purposefully designed to make it harder for local law enforcement to dismantle cells.

"Name one member of 'Antifa,'" Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.) posted on X on Monday. "If it 'explicitly' calls for the overthrow of the USG, where can I find that statement? Trump is trying to suppress opposition by labeling anyone who dissents as a 'domestic terrorist.' Do not be fooled: This is lawless and unconstitutional."

"This group 'Antifa' ... are they in the room with you right now, Mr. President?" said Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) on Tuesday.

This is not the first time Democrats have falsely claimed Antifa does not exist. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) infamously called it a "myth" during the riots in the summer of 2020.

RELATED: Antifa may get a terrorist designation in Europe thanks to Trump: 'Enough is enough!'

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on far-left violence in 2023, Goldman attacked the creditability of this author, who was a member of that hearing's witnesses, because I worked for conservative media. Goldman went on to use an outdated quote from then-FBI Director Christopher Wray, calling Antifa an "ideology," not an organization.

Antifa's decentralized structure is purposefully designed to make it harder for local law enforcement to dismantle cells, though it is not impossible. An Antifa cell in San Diego was broken up last year by local prosecutors after securing criminal convictions for the members who fought Trump supporters in 2021.

Antifa radicals have been staging attacks and acts of vandalism at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in southwest Portland, Oregon, this summer in response to the arrest of illegal aliens. Antifa was instrumental in organizing attacks on the federal courthouse in downtown Portland for over a month in 2020.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!