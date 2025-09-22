Antifa may get a terrorist designation in Europe thanks to Trump: 'Enough is enough!'

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he is designating "ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION."

The president noted further that he will strongly recommend that those caught funding this decentralized anarcho-communist militant group be "thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices."

Trump's renewed interest in cracking down on leftist terrorists has inspired some political leaders across the Atlantic to follow suit.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who years ago passed a series of "Stop Soros" laws criminalizing the promotion and support of illegal immigration, noted on Friday, "We will take steps to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization in Hungary. They've attacked peaceful people in the streets, leaving some severely injured, then have the audacity to scold us from the European Parliament. This is unacceptable."

'Alignment with the United States — the world's leading actor in the fight against terrorism — is indispensable.'

Orbán was referring to the February 2023 attacks in which Antifa thugs, primarily from Germany, descended on Budapest and targeted numerous individuals who supposedly looked like members of the hard right.

While several of the leftist thugs responsible for the savage attacks were able to flee the country and avoid extradition, Italian national Ilaria Salis was captured by local police.

Salis dodged accountability because of her subsequent election as a member of the European Parliament in the Greens and Left Alliance. On Tuesday, the European Parliament's Committee on Legal Affairs will reportedly decide whether to waive Salis' political immunity and thereby enable Hungary to reopen her criminal case.

RELATED: Media tries to protect Antifa with tired al-Qaeda talking points

AMY OSBORNE/AFP via Getty Images

Orbán expressed gratitude to Trump "for taking the lead, calling them what they are: terrorists."

Péter Szijjártó, the Hungarian minister of foreign affairs, sent a letter on Saturday to Kaja Kallas, vice president of the European Commission, stressing that "the Antifa movement constitutes a grave threat to the security of the citizens of the European Union and its Member Sates. It is therefore our shared responsibility to strengthen our collective response."

Citing Trump's recognition of Antifa's terroristic nature, Szijjártó stressed that "Hungary is convinced that on an issue of such significance[,] alignment with the United States — the world's leading actor in the fight against terrorism — is indispensable."

Szijjártó urged the European Union to follow Trump's example by adding Antifa to the EU list of terrorist organizations and by imposing "the necessary restrictive measures on groups and individuals connected to it."

There have been other attempts in recent years to put Antifa on the EU terrorist list, but there appears to be greater momentum behind the initiative this time around.

Last week in the Netherlands, the Dutch parliament passed a motion requesting that the government recognize Antifa as a terrorist organization.

The motion, co-sponsored by Geert Wilders, chairman of the Party for Freedom, apparently noted that Antifa thugs "are also active in our country, threatening politicians, disrupting meetings, intimidating students and journalists, and not shying away from using violence."

Dutch politician Thierry Baudet, the leader of the right-leaning Forum for Democracy party, stated, "Enough is enough! The violent and criminal terrorist organisation that is Antifa, with chapters all over the world, will finally be OUTLAWED in the Netherlands. This is just the beginning."

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement to Blaze News, "All countries would benefit from following the President’s lead to rightfully designate drivers of violence and destruction, like Antifa, as terrorist organizations. Once again, President Trump was right about everything!"

Kyle Shideler, director and senior analyst at the Center for Security Policy, recently told Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson on "Blaze News: The Mandate" that the optimal way forward for the Trump administration to effectively crack down on Antifa at home is to designate foreign Antifa groups as terrorists, link them to international Antifa networks, then target U.S.-based groups connected to the network.

Editor's note: This article was updated after publication to include comment from the White House.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!