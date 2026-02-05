Liberals fall in love with borders, checking IDs while obstructing ICE in Minnesota

American liberals are notorious for capriciously changing their supposedly deeply held views when doing so might help them better meet the political moment.

For example, liberals — who seemingly still can't figure out what a woman is — used "believe all women" as a cudgel against Republicans but rushed to add an asterisk to the slogan when believing all women threatened their presidential candidate's chances in 2020.

'Irony meters have been melted.'

After long characterizing babies in the womb as clumps of cells whose death from abortion should be celebrated, liberals terrified over the potential repeal of birthright citizenship decided last year that unborn children actually deserve some legal protection.

Liberals have once again unwittingly embraced views at odds with their supposed convictions, this time regarding the importance of borders and knowing who crosses them.

In an apparent effort to prevent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from capturing more criminal noncitizens, some residents have erected impermissible roadblocks and checkpoints in the streets of Minneapolis where they have pressed passersby for identification and checked license plates.

The anti-ICE activists told WCCO-TV that this initiative was undertaken in the name of "public safety" and to prevent the incursion of interlopers whom they claim are "hurting their communities."

RELATED: Socialist Minneapolis councilwoman calls Trump a 'domestic terrorist' — and proposes rental assistance over ICE surge

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

One middle-aged woman identified as Kelly Piatt told WCCO, "We are literally creating a place that we know who's coming in and out of our neighborhoods."

Wade Haynes, a local resident who apparently has the free time to stand guard at the roadside twice a day, suggested that he felt better having his neighbors keep watch for unfamiliar cars.

"I was like, 'Wow, we got folks out there taking care of us, looking out for us,'" Haynes said without a trace of irony. "It's good."

"We need to keep our neighbors safe. We will be doing this again," Piatt said after their roadblock was cleared by city officials.

Critics noted that what Piatt and her comrades were clumsily attempting to do at the local level resembled the work they have condemned ICE and Border Patrol for legally doing at the national level — namely enforcing America's borders and ensuring that the country knows precisely who is coming in and going out.

Second Amendment activist and liberal-protest survivor Kyle Rittenhouse noted, "Imagine for a moment, there was a border, with a wall, and everyone in the community had identification cards — so you knew who everyone was, and knew that they belonged!"

"Irony meters have been melted," wrote the popular X account Western Lensman.

Mike Davis, founder and president of the Article III Project, concluded that "liberal white women have IQs lower than the Somali pirates defrauding them."

Border czar Tom Homan told reporters on Wednesday, "When I was made aware that the roadblocks exist, I called the chief of police, and he went and disbanded them after I got off the phone with him. He has promised to take enforcement action."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!