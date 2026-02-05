Socialist Minneapolis councilwoman calls Trump a 'domestic terrorist' — and proposes  rental assistance over ICE surge

The city council of Minneapolis is taking steps to help those affected by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement surge against illegal aliens.

Members of the council are proposing an eviction delay as well as the provision of $1 million in rental assistance as ICE continues to target illegal aliens in the Minnesota city.

'ICE is a deadly virus. If you come in contact with it, it can end your life — either literally, or by completely uprooting you, abducting you.'

City Council Minority Leader Robin Wonsley, a democratic socialist who wrote the proposal, criticized President Donald Trump in an interview with Jacobin, a socialist and Marxist magazine.

"Our president is a domestic terrorist who is actually not interested in negotiating in good faith," Wonsley said. "He smells weakness. He feels emboldened by his perception that he got Walz to drop out of his gubernatorial race after pushing fraudulent charges for several months and building a public narrative around that."

Wonsley also accused Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) of giving in to Trump.

"People are disappointed because the state has options, and it's refusing to use them," she added. "Instead of a rent moratorium so people can shelter in place, we get the political version of a boss's pizza party: symbolic comfort and no material protection."

She went on to accuse corporations of being complicit with fascism and added that this was the reason they needed rental assistance as well.

"We understand that, in addition to rental assistance — to support our big moratorium — there also needs to be business assistance," Wonsley added. "People need help making payroll so that workers can keep their jobs. Right now, it's touch-and-go because businesses are not getting customers."

RELATED: DHS accuses Hilton Hotels of 'siding with murderers and rapists' over ICE — and the hotel chain responds

She compared ICE to a virus that kills people and said Trump's policies were akin to the pandemic in terms of their damage to the economy.

"ICE is a deadly virus," she added. "If you come in contact with it, it can end your life — either literally, or by completely uprooting you, abducting you. From a public health standpoint, why would we want anyone to come in contact with an agency like that?"

The council will vote on the proposal on Thursday.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!