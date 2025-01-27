Defense Secretary Hegseth arrives at the Pentagon, lays out his priorities

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth arrived at the Pentagon for his full first day on the job on Monday, stopping for a few moments to tell waiting reporters what his priorities are now that he is officially in charge of the important Department of Defense.

Voicing his support for new executive orders from President Donald Trump — such as getting rid of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs — Hegseth said the DOD's primary mission is to kill American enemies. Hegseth also appeared to hint that military bases that were recently renamed will go back to their original names.

'We will do this in three ways — by restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and re-establishing deterrence.'

"Every moment that I'm here, I'm thinking about the guys and gals in Guam, in Germany, in Fort Benning, and Fort Bragg, on missile defense sites, and aircraft carriers. Our job is lethality and readiness and warfighting. We‘re going to hold people accountable. I know the chairman [of the Joint Chiefs of Staff] agrees with that," Hegseth said, referring to Gen. Charles Brown Jr., who stood with him.

"The lawful orders of the president of the United States will be executed inside this Defense Department swiftly and without excuse. We will be no better friend to our allies and no stronger adversary to those who want to test us and try us. So, Mr. Chairman, thanks for welcoming me today. I look forward to serving the troops, the warriors of this department. It‘s the honor of a lifetime, and we‘re going to get to work. God bless you all," the new secretary concluded.

When asked about the active-duty troops who have been recently ordered to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border, Hegseth said, "Whatever is needed at the border will be provided. ... This is a shift. This is not the way business has been done in the past. The Defense Department will support the defense of the territorial integrity of the United States of America at the southern border."

Soldiers and Marines have been deployed to the southern border after Trump declared a state of emergency shortly after becoming president again. More troops and equipment are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

In Hegseth's message to the entire DOD, he reminded the service members and civilians that "the president gave us a clear mission: achieve peace through strength. We will do this in three ways — by restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and re-establishing deterrence."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!