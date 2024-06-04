Dem AG in Wisconsin charges Trump associates with felony in connection with 2020 election

The Democrat attorney general of Wisconsin has now filed felony charges against three associates of former President Donald Trump in connection with the 2020 presidential election.

On Tuesday morning, Attorney General Josh Kaul filed charges against two of Trump's attorneys — Kenneth Chesebro, 62, and Jim Troupis, 70 — as well as former Trump aide Mike Roman, 51.

'Democrats are turning America into a banana republic.'

The three have been accused of drawing up paperwork for a slate of 10 electors who would have certified Trump as the winner of Wisconsin in 2020. They then allegedly tried to pass that paperwork along to a member of a Pennsylvania congressman's staff in an attempt to bring it to then-Vice President Mike Pence on January 6, 2021.

Kaul claimed that such electors were not "duly appointed presidential electors" for the state, and many outlets have referred to the alleged conspiracy between the defendants as the "fake elector" case. Officially, Joe Biden carried Wisconsin by fewer than 21,000 votes in 2020.

Chesebro, Troupis, and Roman have each been charged with one count of uttering as genuine a forged writing or object. In Wisconsin, such an offense is a Class H felony, which carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison and a $10,000 fine, WBAY reported.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, another Democrat, offered a one-word comment about the charges: "Good."

Back in March, Chesebro and Troupis settled a civil lawsuit brought by Democrats regarding the 2020 Wisconsin election. As part of the settlement, the two attorneys agreed never to attempt to influence a presidential election in such a way again. However, they did not admit wrongdoing.

The 10 "fake" Republican electors reached a settlement in the same suit back in December. Thus far, they have not been criminally charged, though the AP noted that Kraul has not ruled out future charges. "Our approach has been focused on following the facts where they lead," he said.

Fake electors have already been criminally charged in Michigan and Nevada. In Georgia, 18 individuals — including Trump, Chesebro, and Roman — have been accused of engaging in a conspiracy to overturn the state's 2020 election. Chesebro has already pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents. Roman pled not guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) slammed the charges now brought in his state, claiming they are further evidence that Democrats have despotically weaponized the justice system.

"Now Democrats are weaponizing Wisconsin’s judiciary," he tweeted. "Apparently conservative lawyers advising clients is illegal under Democrat tyranny. Democrats are turning America into a banana republic."

