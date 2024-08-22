Democrat charged in savage killing of journalist claims he's being framed despite damning evidence to the contrary

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, 47, addressed the jury this week for the first time in the trial over his alleged 2022 murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Telles complained Wednesday about his imprisonment in the lead-up to the trial and stated, "I want to say, unequivocally, I am innocent, I didn't kill Mr. German."

On Thursday, the disgraced Democrat suggested he'd been framed for killing the very reporter whose investigative writing was tanking his political career, the Review-Journal reported.

German wrote about inappropriate relations, hostilities, and 'turmoil' inside Telles' county office, citing 'allegations of emotional stress, bullying, and favoritism leading to secret videotaping of the boss and a co-worker outside the office.'

"Somebody framed me for this, and I believe it's Compass Realty," he said.

According to Telles, homes belonging to the recently deceased in Clark County were being flipped for profit, and the families of the deceased were being cut out of the proceeds. The Democrat suggested he was "fighting" Compass Realty and Management over the sales.

The company told the Review-Journal in a statement, "Mr. Telles is a desperate man who has been charged with violently murdering a beloved local journalist. It appears he will do and say anything to escape answering for this charge."

It may be an uphill battle for Telles in court, as his defense likely will need to provide the jury with convincing explanations for why:

As reported by the Associated Press, Telles' DNA apparently was found beneath the victim's fingernails;

Police found hundreds of photos of the victim's home — along with German's identity records — on Telles' computer and cellphone, some of which were collected only weeks ahead of the slaying;

In their search of Telles' house, police found bloody scissors, a cut-up straw hat resembling one the suspect wore, and a pair of cut-up tennis shoes which tested positive for blood;

An SUV matching the description of one registered to Telles' wife was seen driving in German's neighborhood around the time of slaying;

His phone sent no signals on the day of the killing and why, as KTNV-TV noted, the previous month there was no location data.

What's the background?

German, 69, was stabbed to death outside his home on Sept. 2., 2022. His body, which had seven stab wounds, was discovered the following day.

Police subsequently released video and images of the suspect carrying a bag and wearing a reflective orange shirt and a broad-brimmed hat as well as images of the suspect's alleged vehicle, a maroon GMC Yukon Denali.

Former LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo indicated someone had been seen driving the vehicle "suspiciously" around the neighborhood and confirmed the suspect had used it to leave the area. The vehicle depicted was a maroon GMC Yukon Denali.

Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren later noted that the vehicle was registered to Telles' wife.

On Sept. 7, police executed a search warrant at the Telles' home and towed two vehicles, one of which was the Denali.

After police completed their search, Telles returned home dressed in what was appeared to be a white hazmat suit. When police attempted to speak to him, Telles refused to open the door, prompting the dispatch of a LVPD SWAT team.

The tactical team ultimately made the arrest and carted Telles away on a stretcher following an apparent suicide attempt.

Las Vegas Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook said "we are relieved Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official."

Following his arrest, Telles was stripped of his administrator position by court order. In that position, Telles handled the funds of people who died without a will, some of which he is alleged to have mishandled or misappropriated.

Telles — a gun control advocate and an avid supporter of far-left U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — is said to have lost his primary election in June 2022 to fellow Democrat Rita Reid partly because of German's investigative reporting. Reid previously served as the top supervisor under Telles.

German wrote about inappropriate relations, hostilities, and "turmoil" inside Telles' county office, citing "allegations of emotional stress, bullying, and favoritism leading to secret videotaping of the boss and a co-worker outside the office."

Telles — who was arrested for domestic violence and resisting arrest on March 1, 2020 — blasted German on social media, writing, "You'd think he'd have better things to do."

According to CNN, Telles also responded to German's articles on his campaign site as well as in a letter.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!