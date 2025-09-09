Democrat ex-state senator ‘freaks out’ at BlazeTV’s Liz Wheeler on Chris Cuomo’s show

BlazeTV's Liz Wheeler clashed with former Ohio state Senator Nina Turner (D) in a fiery debate during Chris Cuomo's NewsNation show on Monday.

Wheeler stated that Turner "freaked out" at her on live television.

'I wanted to say that Iryna Zarutska's murder was not arbitrary. It was not inevitable. It was the result of Democrat policies.'

The Monday news segment discussed the murder of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian woman who was brutally stabbed while riding a train in North Carolina. The alleged attacker was 34-year-old Decarlos Brown.

When Wheeler mentioned the "brokenness of the black family," Turner shouted, "Oh no! You're not going to sit up there and talk about the brokenness of the black family. How dare you?"

"Do not single out the black family," Turner declared. "The nerve of you."

Wheeler explained during a Tuesday episode of BlazeTV's "The Liz Wheeler Show" that she had two points she hoped to make on Cuomo's show.

RELATED: Do white lives matter? Leaders show compassion for black suspect in brutal murder of Iryna Zarutska

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

"I wanted to say that Iryna Zarutska's murder was not arbitrary. It was not inevitable. It was the result of Democrat policies — specifically, Democrat policies that encourage, incentivize, or otherwise create so-called racial equity in our criminal justice system," Wheeler stated.

"The second point that I wanted to make is that this epidemic of crime that we see, especially crime committed by young black men — although it also applies to crime committed by young white men — is a result of broken families, the broken nuclear family," she continued. "In this particular case, the broken black nuclear family."

RELATED: Horrific video sparks outrage after young Ukrainian woman is fatally stabbed, allegedly by repeat offender

Ohio state Senator Nina Turner. Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

Wheeler noted that children who grow up without a father are six times more likely to live in poverty and commit crimes.

"In 1960, 75% of black children lived with two parents. By 2020, 37-42% of black children live with two parents," Wheeler wrote in a social media post. "In 1965, 25% of black babies were born out of wedlock. By 2015: 77.3% of black babies are born out of wedlock. 50% of black children currently live in fatherless homes."

"I wonder if @ninaturner was triggered when @BarackObama said the same thing about the breakdown of the black family & the impact of fatherlessness on the likelihood of children to commit crimes," she added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!