Democrat lawmakers completely flip on Biden's mental acuity

Throughout former President Joe Biden's term, Americans watched as their commander in chief tumbled down stairs and fumbled through lines often fed to him from a teleprompter.

Everyone could see the truth: Biden was not mentally fit for office. Although his decline was blatantly obvious to onlookers, Biden's political allies in Congress, in media, and even in the White House bent over backwards to conceal it, essentially gaslighting Americans for four years.

Even after Biden's infamous debate performance in 2024 against now-President Donald Trump, Democratic lawmakers turned a blind eye.

Now that the dam has broken, Democrats are flooding social media and news articles recanting their views on the former president's condition.

Just months after the consequential election, Democrats are finally admitting that Biden may not have been as young and spry as they all claimed he was. This shift has largely been greenlit by the upcoming book "Original Sin," penned by CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson, detailing Biden's decline during his presidency and on the campaign trail. Notably, Tapper was complicit in the cover-up that he is now credited with unveiling.

On the topic of Biden's cognitive decline, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut recently said there was "no doubt about it." Ironically, Murphy was one of the most outspoken allies defending Biden's fitness throughout his presidency and his re-election campaign, calling reports of his decline a "Fox News trope."

Similarly, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California recently conceded that Democrats should not have allowed Biden to run in 2024 in light of "facts that have come out." If there was any confusion about Biden's health leading up to the election, his disastrous debate made it clear as day, Khanna indicated.

Khanna sang a different tune less than a year ago, defending Biden immediately after the debate and even likening him to fictional boxing champion Rocky Balboa.

"Rocky wasn't the most eloquent in speech," Khanna said. "But he was a fighter. His character conveyed his eloquence. Our message: Biden's character is his eloquence."

Other lawmakers complicit in the cover-up are looking for another off-ramp.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg admitted that Democrats "maybe" would have done better if Biden had never made a re-election bid but stopped just short of confessing culpability. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of the swing state of Michigan deflected altogether, saying she was "halfway across the country" in 2024 and was "busy working."

Whether or not they're willing to admit it, it's clear Democrats are still trying to recover from a serious misstep.

