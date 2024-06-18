Democrat powerbrokers in New Jersey arrested after apparent racketeering scandal

Several powerful New Jersey leaders affiliated with the Democratic Party have now been indicted in connection with an alleged corruption scandal that stretches back more than a decade.

On Monday, New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin, a Democrat appointed to office in 2022 by Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy, announced multiple charges, including first-degree racketeering, against six defendants: George Norcross III, Philip Norcross, William Tambussi, Dana Redd, Sidney Brown, and John O'Donnell.

'The alleged conduct of the Norcross Enterprise has caused great harm to individuals, businesses, non-profits, the people of the State of New Jersey, and especially the City of Camden and its residents. That stops today.'

According to Platkin's press release, a group referred to as the Norcross Enterprise used unseemly means to acquire property, especially in Camden, and then coordinated with government officials to "craft" laws and regulations that benefited them. When officials and other residents refused to play along, the enterprise resorted to "coercion, extortion, and other criminal acts" to get their way, the press release said.

This scandal dates back at least to 2012, Platkin alleged, and officials have been investigating it for "years."

"On full display in this indictment is how a group of unelected, private businessmen used their power and influence to get government to aid their criminal enterprise and further its interests," Platkin said in a statement. "The alleged conduct of the Norcross Enterprise has caused great harm to individuals, businesses, non-profits, the people of the State of New Jersey, and especially the City of Camden and its residents. That stops today. We must never accept politics and government – that is funded with tax dollars – to be weaponized against the people it serves. Today we reaffirm that no one in our state is above the law – period."

Of the six defendants charged in the indictment, Redd, the former mayor of Camden and a Democrat former state senator, is the only one to have been elected to office. Nevertheless, the rest, especially George Norcross, wielded considerable influence over their state's political landscape.

Politico claimed 68-year-old George Norcross "ruled" the state of New Jersey for "decades" and that "many politicians feared crossing" him. The AP described him as one of "the most influential unelected Democrats in the state."

Norcross, a former member of the Democratic National Committee and the former chair of the Camden County Democratic Party, also joined forces with high-profile New Jersey Republicans, including former Gov. Chris Christie. Currently a resident of Palm Beach, Florida, Norcross was also a former member of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.

One New Jersey insider compared the indictment to a political "earthquake," another to an "atomic bomb."

'I want to witness an extraordinary embarrassment and outrageous conduct from a government official who stands up there and tries to act like he’s holier than thou.'

Norcross even attended Platkin's press conference to announce the indictment. "I want to witness an extraordinary embarrassment and outrageous conduct from a government official who stands up there and tries to act like he’s holier than thou," he said after the conference.



"I want Matt Platkin to come down here and try this case himself, because he’s a coward, because he has forced people in this building to implement his will."

One of Norcross' brothers, Philip Norcross, a Philadelphia attorney with an "unblemished reputation," according to his attorney, has also been charged. Another Norcross brother, Donald Norcross, a Democrat U.S. representative from New Jersey, has not.

"I love my brothers. I believe in the rule of law, and they will have the opportunity to defend themselves during their day in court," Rep. Norcross said in a statement.

Tambussi is also an attorney who once served as outside counsel to the City of Camden. For the past 35 years, he has also served as counsel to the Camden County Democratic Committee. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment from the AP.

Redd's attorney Henry Klingeman insisted she has "done nothing wrong." Klingeman claimed Redd served her community and cooperated in the investigation.

The other defendants have not yet hired an attorney.

The first-degree racketeering charge alone carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $200,000 as well as "additional financial penalties" that Platkin has already confirmed he intends to seek.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!