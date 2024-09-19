Democratic governor forbids Kentuckians to talk kids out of sex changes

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Thursday forbidding so-called "conversion therapy" for Kentucky minors.

Radicals are still permitted to groom confused children into becoming transvestites even though Republicans have thankfully banned sterilizing sex-offender drugs and irreversible genital mutilation in the state.

However, medical and mental health professionals certified or licensed to practice in the state are now effectively barred from helping kids get over their gender dysphoria and accept their bodies.

The executive order — which both echoes and cites the Trevor Project as an authority on the subject despite the falsity of one of the radical activist group's core claims — defines conversion therapy as:

any practice, treatment, or intervention that seeks or purports to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity, including efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions toward individuals of the same gender.

This definition reflects the successful campaign by gender ideologues to bundle efforts to treat gender identity disorder with efforts to dissuade homosexuals from being gay.

Beshear, who unsuccessfully attempted to veto Republicans' ban on sex-change mutilations for kids last year, said, "This [EO] is about protecting our youth from an inhumane practice that hurts them."

'He can't just issue an executive order and prescribe law.'

The language of the executive order suggests that those professionals who would dare coach children through their delusions and to accept the reality of their biological sex could lose their licenses.

Beshear's order makes clear, however, that affirming a confused minor's "gender identity" and facilitating the minor's "identity exploration and development" are acceptable, as is "any practice, treatment, or intervention that assists an individual seeking to undergo a gender transition or an individual who is in the process of undergoing a gender transition."

Beshear has tasked state agencies with taking reports of offending professionals to their respective certification or licensing boards for potential disciplinary action.

The governor appears keen to pressure those institutions beyond his reach to fall in line, encouraging all professional certification or licensing boards, departments, and autonomous agencies in the state not subject to his supervision to "explore and implement all options to prohibit the practice of conversion therapy on minors and the referral of minors for conversion therapy."

The order also makes it illegal to use state or federal funds "for the practice of conversion therapy on minors, referring a minor for conversion therapy, or extending health benefits coverage for conversion therapy with a minor."

Chris Hartman, director of the LGBT activist group Fairness Campaign, said in a statement, "Today Gov. Beshear sends a crystal-clear message to all of Kentucky’s LGBTQ kids and their families – you are perfect as you are," evidently missing the irony that the order bars professionals from helping kids accept the physical reality of who they are.

'This EO stands to chill and stigmatize Christian counseling in the midst of a mental health crisis in KY.'

Richard Nelson, executive director of the Commonwealth Policy Center, told the Lexington Herald-Leader that the ban's failure to advance in the Kentucky legislature is evidence that it shouldn't be enacted unilaterally by Beshear.

"The legislative route has been tried, which is how we arrive at laws and public policy in the state, and they've not garnered legislative approval. There's a reason for that," said Nelson, adding that the ban might infringe upon First Amendment rights.

Conservative attorney Chris Wiest suggested to the Herald-Leader that it amounts to political theater.

"He can't just issue an executive order and prescribe law. This is really basic Con Law 101 stuff, and I think the governor knows it, frankly," said Wiest. "He's not stupid, but he gets the headlines and he excites the base."

Republican state Rep. Josh Calloway tweeted, "Why is [Andy Beshear] determined to keep vulnerable children confused? I will fight this with every fiber of my being."

"Leave the kids alone!" added Calloway.

"This EO, which similar forms have been determined to be unconstitutional, will have a chilling effect on Christian counseling, and possibly violate religious liberties...I expect this to be s[w]iftly challenged!" tweeted state Sen. Robby Mills (R).

"Parents have the right to raise their children in a manner that is based on biblical standards and to help their children receive faith based counseling. This EO stands to chill and stigmatize Christian counseling in the midst of a mental health crisis in KY," added Mills.

Matt Sharp, senior counsel at the Alliance Defending Freedom, told the Washington Post, "The government has no business censoring private conversations between clients and counselors, nor should counselors be used as a tool to impose the government’s biased views on their clients."

