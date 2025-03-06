Democrats join forces with Republicans to censure Al Green for Trump speech outburst

The House formally censured Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas on Thursday after he repeatedly interrupted President Donald Trump's congressional address Tuesday night.

After multiple disruptions and warnings during Trump's speech, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) ordered Green to be escorted from the House chamber by the sergeant at arms. House Republicans promptly filed a resolution to censure the disruptive Democrat the following day.

'Any Democrat who is concerned about regaining the trust and respect of the American people should join House Republicans in this effort.'

The House eventually voted to adopt the resolution in a 224-198 vote. Ultimately, 10 Democrats joined 214 Republicans to pass the resolution censuring Green.

"Rep. Al Green’s shameful and egregious behavior during President Trump’s Joint Address disgraced the institution of Congress and the constituents he serves," Johnson said in a Thursday post on X. "Despite my repeated warnings, he refused to cease his antics and I was forced to remove him from the chamber."

"He deliberately violated House rules, and an expeditious vote of censure is an appropriate remedy," Johnson added. "Any Democrat who is concerned about regaining the trust and respect of the American people should join House Republicans in this effort."

A House censure is a formal condemnation of the member on behalf of Congress, but it rarely results in anything beyond this. The typical consequence of a censure is damage to the individual's reputation, but it may carry a heavier punishment depending on the severity of the offense.

Following the censure, House Democrats and Republicans devolved into a shouting match on the floor.

