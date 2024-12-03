Democrats mock Americans struggling to afford groceries

In a since-deleted post on X, Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee mocked Americans who are struggling to afford high grocery costs.

The account responded to an article on X that found that consumers had spent a record $10.8 billion on Black Friday online shopping. Despite the economic hardship many Americans have endured over the last four years, Democrats dished out a tone-deaf response.

Much of the inflationary spending came from the Biden-Harris administration and Democrat-approved legislation.

"And here we were thinking y'all couldn't afford eggs!" the account said in the now-deleted post.

Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee just deleted this tweet mocking Americans who are struggling to afford groceries: pic.twitter.com/8eVNhoU7On

The post failed to mention the economic turmoil many Americans have actually experienced. For example, the cost of eggs jumped from $1.74 per dozen in 2020 to $3.82 in 2024, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Eggs are not the only commodity that has been affected by cost increases and inflation. The cost of groceries overall has skyrocketed over the last four years. In 2020, food inflation increased by 3.9%, compared to 6.3% in 2021, 10.4% in 2022, 2.7% in 2023, and 2.1% in 2024, according to the BLS.

Inflation affected not just the cost of food, but also the cost of living. Monthly inflation peaked under the Biden-Harris administration at 9.1% in June 2022. Although it has since subsided, inflation reached a multi-decade, record-breaking high of 8% in 2022.

In July of this year, the national debt surpassed $35 trillion for the first time in American history. The Biden-Harris administration at the same time approved the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act, which respectively approved $1.9 trillion and $750 billion in spending.

The consequences were felt by Americans. Poll after poll leading up to the election showed that the most important issue for voters was the economy and inflation. At the same time, respondents indicated that they were worse now than they were four years ago and overwhelmingly trusted former President Donald Trump to handle the economy over his Democratic challenger.

This sentiment was ultimately reflected at the polls where Trump secured a historic landslide victory. Despite the tremendous loss Democrats endured, it appears they have not yet learned from their mistakes.

