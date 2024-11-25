Deporting criminal illegal aliens from sanctuary city will 'take a lifetime,' warns NYC ICE director

Kenneth Genalo, the director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement's New York City field office, warned that "it would take a lifetime" to deport the criminal illegal aliens currently residing in the city.



Since the spring of 2022, over 223,000 immigrants have arrived in New York City.

'The majority of these crimes that are being committed are against ... migrant females and the migrant children.'

On Friday, Genalo told the New York Post that his regional ICE office requires "additional resources" to handle the ongoing immigration crisis.

He stated that "it would take a lifetime to clear the city of the criminals that we have," given New York City's current trajectory.

Genalo suggested that his field office, which includes 400 workers, is investigating thousands of cases per day.

"The fact is that I have to focus all of my resources on the worst of the worst, the most egregious violators. All I can tell you is we have leads that we work every day — and it's not in the hundreds," Genalo told the Post.

He noted that New York City's sanctuary policies are hindering ICE from detaining and deporting criminal illegal aliens.

Genalo expressed interest in testifying before the city council to "educate" far-left members on the dangers of the city's current policies.

"The only people they're shielding are the criminals, and they're shielding the criminals from us," he told the Post.

"The majority of these crimes that are being committed are against the most vulnerable people in the community, and that's the migrant females and the migrant children. I don't understand how they believe sanctuary policies are helping or assisting," Genalo explained.

According to ICE data, through July 21, of the roughly 7.8 million illegal aliens in the country, more than 660,000 are convicted felons or are facing pending criminal charges.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) has also previously called on the city council to roll back sanctuary policies.

"The mayor knows we need to cooperate," Genalo told the news outlet. "He sees what's going on in New York City, and he wants help from the federal government."

Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) slammed the Biden administration after its Customs and Border Protection announced on Tuesday that it would be reducing office hours at many ports of entry, including four along New York's northern border.

Hochul said, "While the Biden-Harris Administration has achieved measurable success in enhancing southern border security, New York is experiencing a dramatic increase in irregular crossings along our northern border."

"We need to expand enforcement at the northern border today, and I call on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to reverse this decision," she added.