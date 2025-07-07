DeSantis has some serious political advice for Elon Musk to ensure a 'monumental impact'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) offered Elon Musk some political advice following the business magnate's announcement that he is starting the "America Party," a new political party Musk claims will counter the "Republican/Democrat Uniparty" amid his ongoing feud with President Donald Trump.

During a Monday afternoon press conference, DeSantis stated, "I think Elon Musk has been one of the most innovative entrepreneurs, not just in our country's history, but probably in world history. And I think he's done a lot and has a lot more left in the tank, obviously."

'If somebody as significant as Elon wants to get in the game on that, he will have a, I think, very consequential impact.'

DeSantis praised Musk for his efforts in the 2024 election and for initiating the Department of Government Efficiency, a concept that the governor has also adopted at the state level to reduce Florida's budget.

While DeSantis noted that he is "a big fan" of Musk's cost-cutting efforts, he issued a serious warning about his third-party aspirations and offered some advice.

The governor explained that a third party would likely result in Democratic candidates winning elections, particularly if Musk plans to fund Senate and House candidates in competitive races.

"As it is now, even if somehow a third party could elect some people that were so-called fiscal conservatives, I don't think it would even move the needle even if they got elected," DeSantis said. "And we know that they wouldn't get elected because it's really one of two parties, so you're either just taking votes away from one side or the other."

He stated that the Republican Party is facing a significant issue with political candidates making promises on the campaign trail that they do not keep once elected, particularly regarding reining in the nation's out-of-control budget.

Instead, the Florida governor argued that Musk could have a "monumental impact" on the nation if he focused on working with state legislators to add a balanced budget amendment to the United States Constitution, which he noted could be done without congressional approval.

"I don't think just electing a few better people is going to change [the nation's] trajectory," DeSantis continued. "You need to do a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution. You can do it through the states; you can do it through Article Five. We've got 28 states that have approved this. There's another four or five that are on the docket. Once you hit 34, then you write an amendment, and then the states are able to ratify that."

The governor also called for Musk to push for term limits for members of Congress.

DeSantis stated that he is confident Musk would be successful in implementing these changes.

"That is achievable. And especially, if somebody as significant as Elon wants to get in the game on that, he will have a, I think, very consequential impact on that, and I think would be just the type that could bring this across the finish line," DeSantis remarked.

