DeSantis launches DOGE task force in Florida to gut 'bureaucratic bloat'

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) announced that his administration is launching a state-level Department of Government Efficiency, stating that he took inspiration from the federal agency and Elon Musk's efforts to eliminate government waste.



He noted that the federal DOGE has used "artificial intelligence to be able to police the payments and the operations and the contracts," stating that he would like Florida to adopt similar strategies.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that we are launching a comprehensive initiative to continue to streamline our government, and to continue to eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy, and to continue to ensure tax dollars are used in the most efficient way possible," DeSantis stated on Monday. "We are creating a state DOGE task force that will implement a multiprong approach to eliminating bureaucratic bloat and modernizing our state government to best serve the people of Florida in the years ahead."

He explained that the state DOGE would exist for a one-year term and end upon the "completion of the mission."

DeSantis noted that his administration has already earmarked over 70 state boards and commissions for elimination.

The governor wrote in a post on X, "DOGE is coming to Florida! Since 2019, we've more than tripled the rainy day fund, eliminated 41% of the state's historical debt, and maintained the lowest number of state employees per capita in the entire country."

"But we need to do more: our state DOGE task force will use AI to amplify our efficiency efforts, spearhead audits at our state universities and tee up the elimination of more than 70 state boards and commissions," DeSantis continued.

"We will also be working with the Legislature to authorize the DOGE-ing of local governments."

DeSantis' executive order revealed that the state DOGE will be established within the Office of Policy and Budget in the Executive Office of the Governor.

It will be responsible for "using publicly available information to identify and report unnecessary spending within county and municipal governments," coordinating with other state agencies "to identify and eliminate unnecessary spending, programs, courses, staff, and any other inefficiencies within the State University System and the Florida College System," and "recommending legislative reforms to promote efficiency, maximize productivity, and eliminate waste in state and local government."

The governor's EO also directed "each state agency" to "establish an Agency DOGE Team."

"Florida was DOGE before DOGE was cool," DeSantis stated.