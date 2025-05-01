DeSantis: Statewide operation arresting over 1,000 illegal aliens is just the beginning

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis (R) touted the success of Operation Tidal Wave on Thursday, alongside federal and state law enforcement, highlighting that the joint effort resulted in the arrest of 1,120 illegal aliens within four days. With Operation Tidal Wave being the largest 287(g) operation in history, DeSantis and the other officials said this is only the start.

The 287(g) program certifies local law enforcement to bolster the number of officers who can arrest and detain illegal immigrants. Florida law now requires police departments and sheriff offices to have a certain percentage of their personnel to be certified in the program, making it a point to say there will be no sanctuary cities or counties.

'Our first op was a warm-up. It was a test run.'

"This is the largest immigration enforcement operation that we've seen in quite some time, throughout the entire country. ... That is a really significant impact, and we're demonstrating why we're going to lead on this issue," DeSantis vowed, noting that some apprehended criminals were gang members or had been previously deported.

"It sends the message going forward: The United States is serious about enforcing its immigration laws. So whereas under the previous president, you could pay coyotes and come to the border knowing that you'd be home free once you got there, there's a new sheriff in town," he added.

DeSantis further floated the idea of using the Judge Advocate General's Corps within the state's National Guard to up the number of immigration judges and thereby increase the number of deportations.

Larry Keefe, the executive director for Florida's Board of Immigration Enforcement, said Operation Tidal Wave is an example of how state officials want to use their resources to go in and do the work themselves. Keefe said the arrests are only a small part of the removal procedures, as there are logistical needs that would "make Amazon, Federal Express blush."

"I knew [Operation Tidal Wave] would be a success. ... Our first op was a warm-up. It was a test run, was just to kinda see how things work out after months of planning," he added.

When asked by Blaze Media if he has concerns about federal lawsuits and injunctions hindering Florida's efforts to arrest and deport illegal aliens, DeSantis said, "Of course, I think we've already seen it."

DeSantis also expressed frustration that the judiciary seems to have flip-flopped on the issue. DeSantis noted that a federal judge previously told Texas not to enforce immigration laws, claiming it was the job of the federal government, like during the Biden-Harris border crisis.

"Now we're in the situation where the federal government is enforcing the law, and the courts are saying, 'No, you really can't do that. People need to have some O.J. Simpson-type trial.' It's nuts!"

Blaze Media also asked DeSantis to respond to accusations from immigration advocates and lawyers who claim Operation Tidal Wave encourages racial profiling of Latinos.

"There's no racial profiling. If you're here illegally, then you're [in] violation of the law. There's not only one people of one shade. ... If you're illegal, you're illegal, and we're going to hold you accountable," DeSantis replied.

The countries of origin of those arrested in Operation Tidal Wave include:

437 from Guatemala,

280 from Mexico,

153 from Honduras,

48 from Venezuela,

24 from El Salvador, and

178 from other countries.

