DeSantis warns Florida city to  'govern yourselves accordingly' after refusing agreement with ICE

Governor Ron DeSantis (R) released a statement after Fort Myers' city council voted against an agreement to have the police department work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying there is new state law that requires cooperation with the federal government.

The agreement would have allowed ICE to train local law enforcement officers to carry out federal immigration duties while they are carrying out their regular duties. The city council voted 3-3, resulting in the agreement not being adopted. One council member was not present. The Fort Myers police chief spoke in favor of the 287(g) agreement, while residents who spoke did not.

'These council members['] actions likely run afoul of Florida Statute, and my office will be investigating.'

"Thanks to the laws we’ve recently enacted in Florida, local entities are required to participate in federal immigration enforcement. The 287 (g) program trains local law enforcement to aid ICE. Florida will ensure its laws are followed, and when it comes to immigration — the days of inaction are over. Govern yourselves accordingly," DeSantis said on X.

Attorney General James Uthmeier likewise expressed frustration with the city for not agreeing to help ICE, adding that his office will conduct an investigation.

"The Fort Myers City Council’s vote to not approve the police department’s 287(g) agreement with ICE is very troubling. Preventing a local law enforcement agency from entering into a 287(g) agreement with the federal government prevents that agency from participating in certain federal immigration operations," Uthmeier said. "These council members['] actions likely run afoul of Florida Statute, and my office will be investigating."

The new laws recently passed by the state legislature were part of DeSantis' goal to have Florida be the number-one state in utilizing state and local police departments to help the Trump administration carry out mass deportations.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R), who represents the Fort Myers area and is running to be the next governor, also criticized the city council for its "atrocious disregard for the safety and security of our Southwest Florida community," claiming the decision not to pass the agreement should be "roundly condemned."

"We are putting the American people first again and every council-member who voted to flagrantly violate federal and state law should lose their job."

