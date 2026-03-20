Details emerge about deadly shooting at US Air Force base

Details have begun to emerge about a shooting at an Air Force base in New Mexico that resulted in at least one death.

On Tuesday, one person died and one person was injured after a suspect open fired near the Shoppette at Holloman Air Force Base in Otero County in southern New Mexico.

The injured victim and the deceased 'were not married.'

In a press release on Wednesday, base officials identified the injured party as "an active-duty service member assigned to Holloman AFB" and claimed the individual was in "stable condition." Officials said the individual's identity will not be released.

The press release stated that the deceased individual was a "civilian" who had previously been a service member once "stationed" at the base.

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Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images

On Friday, base officials confirmed the identity of the deceased individual: Ashanti Stewart. The latest press release claimed that Stewart committed suicide after shooting the active-duty service member. She was declared dead at the scene, officials said.

Officials have characterized the shooting as an "isolated incident" related to some kind of "domestic" issue. However, the injured victim and the deceased "were not married," officials noted.

A lockdown order was issued at the base around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday following reports of an active shooter, a press release on Tuesday said. That order was soon lifted after authorities determined that the scene was "safe." Officials later said that there was "no ongoing threat."

The shooting remains under investigation.

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