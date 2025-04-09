DHS offers workers early exit to downsize agency

The Department of Homeland Security offered its staff an opportunity to exit the agency early as part of the Trump administration's attempt to shrink the federal government's bloat.

According to an email obtained by Axios and Politico, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem sent a memo to employees on Monday evening, informing them about the agency's plan to reduce its workforce, which includes the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

'The American people deserve a government that works for them, something President Trump has promised.'

Noem's "Reshaping the DHS Workforce" email stated, "I am writing to share important news regarding new voluntary workforce transition programs approved for immediate implementation across the Department."

Staffers were provided three early leave options: deferred resignation, early retirement, or a buyout.

Those who opt for the deferred resignation will receive a "brief period of paid administrative leave to complete key tasks, submit retirement documentation and prepare for departure," the memo read, according to Axios.

Individuals who participate in the early retirement option will also receive a cash incentive, Politico noted.

Staff who accept the buyout will receive $25,000, "or an amount equal to severance pay if lower."

"By offering these options, we intend to provide flexibility for employees who may be considering a change, retirement or new career opportunities while also supporting the Department's operational readiness," Noem stated.

Workers were given an April 14 deadline to apply.

In March, Noem said that the Trump administration plans to "eliminate FEMA," which currently has roughly 20,000 employees.

A DHS spokesperson told Axios, "The American people deserve a government that works for them, something President Trump has promised."

"Every dollar spent and position filled at DHS should be focused on our core mission of securing our homeland and keeping the American people safe," the spokesperson added.

CNN reported on Saturday that four sources claimed that the Department of Government Efficiency was soon expected to recommend cuts to DHS' staff, including the U.S. Secret Service.

The Secret Service declined the outlet's request for comment.

One senior DHS official told CNN that the department is "determined to eliminate government waste that has been happening for decades at the expense of the American taxpayer. Across DHS, we will be eliminating non-mission critical positions and bureaucratic hurdles that undermine our mission to secure the homeland. Secretary Noem is determined to return DHS to its core mission of keeping America safe."

CNN reported then that Noem was expected to release a memo to staff in the coming days. One of its sources noted that while Noem's name would be on the email, the planned cuts were also developed by Homeland Security Adviser Stephen Miller, the DOGE, and other administration staff.