Disney will focus on sequels instead of originals, CEO Bob Iger says, because 'they're known' and easier to market

Disney's CEO Bob Iger said on an earnings call that the studio will lean on its existing library of storylines to create more sequels because they are more well-known and easier to market.

During the quarter two earnings calls for 2024, while Iger said the good films are coming, it doesn't seem that Disney is going to change its tune and start delivering new content.

Instead, what was promised was the continued use of Disney intellectual property that seemingly has lost its edge with fans.

"I've — we've been working hard with the studio to reduce output and focus more on quality. That's particularly true with Marvel," Iger told an investor from Morgan Stanley.



The CEO added that he was working on a path for the company to take, but it would certainly include "more Avengers."

"The team is, I think, one that I have tremendous confidence in. And the IP that we're mining, including all the sequels that we're doing is second to none. So I feel really good about what's coming up," Iger later said.

It is that particular "mining" of its own titles that landed the studio over $600 million in losses in 2023 across just four films. An "Indiana Jones" sequel, a "Haunted Mansion" remake, and "The Marvels" were all existing IP that caused catastrophic failures. Disney's "Wish," while original, still lost over $130 million.

"I just think that right now, given the competition in the overall movie marketplace that actually there's a lot of value in the sequels obviously because they're known and it takes less in terms of marketing."

Iger made multiple mentions of specific sequels including the latest iteration of Planet of the Apes, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," as examples of just how spectacular its sequels can be.

"IP at the studio, I've talked a lot about this, as you know. I feel great about the slate coming up, including three of the big movies that we have."

Iger then listed "Planet of the Apes," a sequel to 2015's "Inside Out," which performed exceptionally well in the box office, and the latest "Deadpool" movie that includes a crossover with X-Men costar Hugh Jackman.

The Disney boss also made multiple mentions of an "Alien" sequel.

It was later in the call that Iger specifically noted that the studio was going to "lean on sequels," which included animated films like "Toy Story."

He also boasted a sequel to the animated, Pacific island-based "Moana" movie, which featured Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 2016, and a CGI "Lion King" spinoff called "Mufasa."

Iger blamed the competitive marketplace for the need to dial back to sequels, which he said have more notoriety and are easier to market.

"In terms of Marvel specifically, it implies there too, we actually have both ... we mentioned 'Deadpool' this summer, which is a sequel and I talked about 'Avengers' and 'Captain America' is coming out in 2025."

Still, the CEO claimed there would be a balance with originals, citing Marvel movie "Thunderbolts," which is set for a 2025 release. He noted that a third "Avatar" movie is in the works and that there may be more room to create yet another "Planet of the Apes" movie "pending the success of the [current] film."

After all that, Iger claimed he wouldn't "necessarily lean into the library" but would continue to "look opportunistically at it."

